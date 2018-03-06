Hay run helps Muttaburra tee off

Muttaburra golfers now have a home for their equipment, thanks to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners and the people of Australia.

While the drought relief convoy of 120-plus trucks was distributing its loads in the Muttaburra region 12 months ago, organiser Brendan Farrell joined locals for a game of golf on the local course.

At the end of the day, he offered to help raise $10,000 funding through a public appeal for a needed project for the community.



According to president, Alan McClymont, the golf club jumped at the opportunity to build a shed, chiefly to house their golf carts, which in the past had been parked in the clubhouse itself.

Once the funds were raised, the club purchased a kit shed, which it then set about clearing a site for, pouring a concrete slab, and finally erecting.



Muttaburra Golf Club president, Alan McClymont helps Brendan Farrell open the new shed.

“Building was completed during some very hot days in January and involved pooling materials, machinery and manpower from a number of sources and very generous volunteers and keen members,” he said.

Following that, a combined shed opening, a season opening and 90th birthday party was held last Saturday, March 3.

While a considerable number of past members were contacted, many couldn’t make it thanks to the weather – firstly too dry and then at the last minute, too threatening.

However, 50 of the keenest golfers managed to get a game in before the weather came in, including Brendan himself, who was among those lining up to take part in the opening day ambrose event, before opening the shed.

Nick Ballard was presented with Muttaburra Golf Club life membership by Alan McClymont during the celebrations.

A huge birthday cake was cut and life membership presented to long-time executive member Nick Ballard, who served as vice president for six years and as president for another 19 years, 18 of them consecutive.



Parts of the district went on to record some very overdue rain, with falls ranging from 30-90mm, so there was a lot to celebrate.

The story Hay run helps Muttaburra tee off first appeared on Queensland Country Life.