Tasmanian weaners post $30-$50 rise

Local Tasmanian buyers lifted their intensity to ward off the returned competition for an overseas live export order during the first of the Tasmania weaner series held Thursday.

Bidding more aggressively, local operators raised the bids by around $30-$50 a head resulting in a steer sale trading range of 330 to 390c/kg while heifers averaged 315c/kg.

The smaller than usual market of 1650 head, which saw the live-ex order claim about 200 steers overall, was conducted by Roberts Limited.

The next in the Tasmanian weaner series, to be conducted by Elders will be held next week, on Thursday, March 15.

