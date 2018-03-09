Massive boost to agriculture with signing of huge trade deal

On the back of strong predictions for the growth of agriculture in Australia, a massive new trade deal was signed overnight that will give new access to Pacific nations.

The ‘game-changer’ trade deal signed in Chile will give Australian producers access to markets with a combined GDP of $13.7 trillion.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the signing of the TPP-11 would provide preferential access for more than $5.5 billion of Australia’s dutiable agricultural exports.

Mr Littleproud said the trade deal would have an immediate benefit for exporters and create brand new opportunities into two new markets – Canada and Mexico.

“This is the world’s largest ever regional trade agreement, creating huge opportunities for our beef, sheep, dairy, sugar, wool, wine and horticulture producers in current and new markets,” he said.

“My department is supporting industry’s efforts to improve sheep meat export arrangements to Mexico, to capitalise on Mexico’s elimination of tariffs on sheep meat within 8 years of entry into force.

“Into Japan Australia is seeking to regain access for blueberries and improve market access for other horticulture commodities, including mangoes.

“Work is ongoing to establish technical market access for Australian beef exports to Peru to take advantage of market access outcomes from both the TPP-11 and the Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement.”

The Agreement will eliminate more than 98 per cent of tariffs in the free trade area. Highlights include:

· new reductions in Japan's tariffs on beef (Australian exports worth $2.1 billion in 2016-17);

· new access for dairy products into Japan, Canada and Mexico, including the elimination of a range of cheese tariffs into Japan covering over $100 million of trade;

· new sugar access into the Japanese, Canadian and Mexican markets;

· tariff reductions and new access for Australian cereals and grains exporters into Japan, including new access for rice products into Japan for the first time in 20 years;

· elimination of all tariffs on sheepmeat, cotton and wool; and

· elimination of tariffs on seafood, horticulture and wine.

“TPP-11 countries include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, creating a regional free trade area that links the Americas and Asia.

“Last year Australia exported around $12 billion worth of agricultural goods to the TPP-11 countries, so this is a real game changer with huge potential.”

The story Massive boost to agriculture with signing of huge trade deal first appeared on The Land.