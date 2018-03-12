Yea prices reflect mixed quality









With the district's annual weaner sales completed more than a month ago, decent lines of local breeders cattle were not abundant, with the mixed quality reflected in the resultant prices.

At the top of the grown steer run, where prices traded mostly from $110 to $1370/head, four mid- level lot feeders secured the bulk of the penning amid sporadic inquiry from local finishers.

Yearling-off and young weaners, which mostly made $850 to $1080, were mostly absorbed by local backgrounders, with no interest provided by distant travellers.

Heifer drafts, which made $850 to a top of $1110 a head, saw the lead pens contested by local operators returning cattle to the paddock for breeding while the lighter drafts were consumed mostly by Swan Hill abattoir and Garrison Feedlot operator, Robert Woodward.

The story Yea prices reflect mixed quality first appeared on Stock & Land.