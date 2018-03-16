New demo farm set for Hawkesbury

A NEW demonstration farm proposed for Hawkesbury, NSW will give growers greater insights into sustainable agriculture, biosecurity and natural resource management.

Greater Sydney Local Services announced the plans this week to establish a new and expanded demonstration farm to be known as River Farm in the Richmond Lowlands.



It will be twice the size of the existing demonstration farm, providing greater opportunities to showcase sustainable agriculture across all the key industries in the region including horticulture, turf and mixed farming.

GSLL general manager, David Hogan, said the organisation had worked for many years to engage and support growers and land owners by showcasing various fruit and vegetable varietal trials, hosting field days, farm walks and training days at the existing farm.

“With increasing support from industry and the community has meant we needed to find a larger site to meet grower demands and provide new opportunities for partnering with industry,” Mr Hogan said.

MORE ROOM: The new River Farm site at Hawkesbury, NSW will provide more land to meet grower demands and provide new opportunities for partnering with industry.

He said the move would also strengthen the relationship with Western Sydney University which has been supportive of the expansion by providing a new, larger site.

Provost of the Western Sydney University Hawkesbury campus, Peter Pickering, said the University was pleased to see such a strong commitment to agricultural and broader land management in the Sydney basin.



“Western Sydney University looks forward to working with Greater Sydney Local Land Services to provide more opportunities to industry while giving our students opportunities to see examples of sustainable agriculture in action, outside the classroom,” Mr Pickering said.

Mr Hogan said the site would also be used as a showpiece for excellence in biosecurity practices as well as innovation in natural resource management.

The official launch will be held mid-year once the relocation is complete.

“Importantly, we will continue to support our current industry investors and engage growers through workshops at the existing Demonstration Farm during the transition period,” Mr Hogan said.

NEW DIGS: The new demonstration farm for the Greater Sydney Local Land Services will be twice the size of the existing demonstration farm, providing greater opportunities to showcase sustainable agriculture across all the key industries in the region including horticulture, turf and mixed farming.

