Demand of two extremes for Powranna weaners Angus Scott, Launceston with daughter Amelia sold their annual draft of "The Rock" Angus steers at Powranna.

Northwest cattleman Mick Last, MLA reporter Richard Bailey and Guy Wigg, Marrawah enjoyed a light-hearted chat before the sale

Auctioneers, Allan Perry and David Talbot conducted the selling for Elders

Phil Rattray, Winnaleah, seized on the opportunity of a softer market to bank lines of lighter backgrounder cattle for resale latter in the winter



Huonville Transporter, Spencer Griggs was in deep discussion over cattle market prices with Garry Lindsay and daughter, Clare of Bracknell at the Elders-held sale

Beau Grubb had a good result with the sale of his family's Strathroy Angus weaners sold to a best of $1110 a head for a yard of 18 weighed at 299kg. Tweet Facebook of

Confronted with a local season in decline and a telling absence of volume mainland support for little cattle, the market posted a demand of two extremes whereby well-bred steers suited for feeder backgrounding or the live export trade saw sales firm to dearer in places while sales of light steers and almost all heifers discovered prices discounted alarmingly.

The market of 2318, conducted by Elders, saw the Landmark International consume around 450 steers for its live export for Russia but underneath its procurement needs the interest in buying, was extremely thin on the ground.

The yarding was generally of excellent quality with most supplies drawn from the North, Northeast, Midlands and Southern regions of Tasmania while buying support was provided mainly from the Northwest Coast and Northern Midland restockers plus the live shipping order .

Steers: +360Kg $970-$1260, av 302c/kg; 300-360kg: $950-$1210, av 344c/kg: 240-300kg: $900-$1110, av 382c/kg, -240kg: $530-$940, av 373c/kg



Heifers: +300kg $740-$970, av 258c/kg; 240-300kg: $590-$710, 256c/kg: -240kg: $400-$580, av 220c/kg

Steers made up over 70 percent of the total yarding with Costerfield, Koomela, Mt Stuart and Myrtle Park topping the sale at $1260.



Other vendors in Sandfly was not far behind with its best sale made at $1250 while Ansons Meadows and Swinbrooke followed closely with even pens of Angus steers sold at $1240 and $1210.

Annual steer drafts:



Ansons Meadows sold 44, topped $1240 and averaged $1187;



Enstone Park sold 51, topped $1210 and averaged $1098;



The Rocks sold 106, topped $1210 and averaged $1094;



Meadsfield sold 53, topped $1080 and averaged $1055;



Benfrieze sold 48, topped $1070 and averaged $911;



Gators sold 109, topped $1110 and averaged $1007;



Strathroy sold 115, topped $1110 and averaged $987;



Effingham sold 190, topped $1010 and averaged $839



Big Run sold 218, topped $900 and averaged $686.

Valleyfield topped the heifer prices with their quality pen of Angus sold for $970; followed by Ansons Meadows at $960; Blackstone Heights at $900; Beauty Point at $750 and Meadsfield at $730.

Annual heifer drafts:



Ansons Meadows sold 60, topped $1150 and averaged $920;



The Rocks sold 57, topped $920 and averaged $737;



Enstone Park sold 42, topped $750 and averaged $704;



Meadsfield sold 43, topped $730 and averaged $633;



Benfrieze sold 34, topped $690 and averaged $605;



Gators sold 46, topped $670 and averaged $535



Big Run sold 110, topped $480 and averaged $413

Elders next Autumn weaner sale will be on WEDNESDAY 28th of March.(Note the earlier day and date due to the Easter Holiday break)



