“Skin” Connelly calls it quits

Albury-based sheep and lamb buyer, Peter "Skin" Connelly has retired.

A relied-upon competitor at many saleyard markets, Mr Connelly said for most of the time he thrived on the driving associated with attending the various markets, but in the end it was the driving that has forced his hand.



Originally from Shepparton, Mr Connelly, 71, began his career with Dalgety and then McNamara before joining Goval Meats Abattoirs, Shepparton, followed by seven years with G&B Gathercole, Carrum Downs.



Returning to the field as an independent commission buyer in 1982 he has purchased stock for a host of trade wholesalers and retail operators.

