EY to oversee AWI performance and governance review

AN independent review of Australian Wool Innovation's performance and governance will be undertaken by Ernst & Young (EY).

EY was selected by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources to undertake the independent review which was welcomed by Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud today.

Mr Littleproud said the EY review – which was revealed last month - would look at AWI’s delivery of core objectiveslike research, development, extension and marketing services to woolgrowers, as well as “additional matters of public interest”.

“I anticipate EY to shortly call for written submissions and meet with a range of interested stakeholders, including woolgrower representative organisations,” he said.

The review is expected to be completed by July, with the findings made available before WoolPoll begins on September 17.

Mr Littleproud’s statement said the review process would also enable all parties, including the 42,000 wool levy payers, to consider the findings before they vote in the industry's WoolPoll.

WoolPoll provides woolgrowers with an opportunity to set the rate of wool levy and the strategic direction of the industry for the next three-year period.

AWI has welcomed the independent review.

The inquiry was prompted by a series of controversies in recent times which led to AWI Chair Wal Merriman apologising for his actions, at Senate estimates hearings in Canberra last year.

Terms of reference for AWI review:

