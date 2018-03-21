Retired Air Chief Marshal puts aviation on NTCA agenda

Sir Angus Houston will address delegates at the annual conference of the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association (NTCA), set to kick off in Alice Springs tomorrow.



Sir Angus will address the 500 delegates on the topic of creating a safer environment for the aviation industry.



The Northern Australian beef sector relies heavily on the aviation sector for many critical tasks and has a confronting history of tragic accidents.



In his role as head of the Australian Defence Force, an institution of almost 80,000 people, Sir Angus oversaw massive cultural change.



He is credited with reforming the aviation safety record of the Australian Defence Force and will speak to conference delegates about air safety, cultural reform, and most importantly strategies to ensure bush pilots come home to their families after a day of flying.



Himself a decorated helicopter pilot and former Chief of the Air Force, Sir Angus knows from first-hand experience the importance of safety in the sky.



NTCA CEO Mr Paul Burke said that Sir Angus was a great addition to the speaking line up at the Conference.



“This year’s speaker line-up has been in development for many months and we are excited to present this group of dynamic speakers to our membership and stakeholders,” he said.



“No doubt they will challenge and provoke our audience to think outside the square.”



Sir Angus heads a list of distinguished speakers including The Hon. David Littleproud MP, Federal Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, the federal member for Maranoa and himself an agribusiness owner.



NT Minister for Primary Industry and Resources Ken Vowles, a keen cricketer and strong advocate for NT beef will also address delegates along with and Michael Gunner, Chief Minister of the Northern Territory.



Fairfax Agricultural Media’s national beef writer, Shan Goodwin, will cover the conference from Alice Springs.