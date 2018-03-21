Leyburn’s New Farm passed in

THE Leyburn property New Farm was passed in on a bid from the floor of $2.2 million at a Ray White Rural auction in Brisbane today.



Three parties registered to bid on the 929 hectare (2296 acre) property.

Fronting the Toowoomba-Karara Road, New Farm has been at the forefront of soil improvement work during the past 12 years.



The patented technology involved deep ripping selected areas and then injecting a sodic soil amendment agent. The agent stops the clay acting as a wick and stops salt being drawn up into the root zone.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for New Farm.

Rotational grazing practices have allowed improved pastures to seed and self sow. Paddocks are slashed to promote new growth after grazing.

The country is described as undulating sandy loams with shallow clays to small stony ridges. Improved pastures include premier digit, Rhodes grasses, creeping blue, bambatsi, Gatton panic, floren blue grass, bisset and burgundy bean have been introduced over time. There are also good areas of native grasses.

Up to 320ha is described as suitable for cultivation. The area has been deep ripped and destumped and is currently sown to improved pastures.

New Farm has been transformed through soil enhancement technology.

New Farm is well watered with about 45 dams, mainly permanent. Most of the larger dams are stocked with yabbies, silver perch and yellow belly. A small creek runs through Brooklyn paddock on south-eastern corner with good permanent hole. This is a protected area for koalas and native habitat. There is also three bores. There are also rainwater tanks on the sheds as well as the properties three homes.

The near new boundary fence is mainly 2m high Clipex and Waratah exclusion fencing with galvanised steel posts, wooden strainers and barb wire top and bottom. Some sections on Coopers Block is older high deer fencing with wooden posts.



New Farm has 31 main paddocks and some smaller holding paddocks. All of the internal fences are mainly in good stock proof condition.

The near new boundary fence is mainly 2m high Clipex and Waratah exclusion fencing.

Coopers block has portable steel sheep yards with three way draft and loading ramp, which is located next to five 100-150 head lamb feedlot pens. Portable cattle panels, with a crush and loading ramp, are located at Coopers house as well as older type sheep and cattle yards in fair, useable condition.

There are three homes on the property. New Farm has a three bedroom, split level home. There are also shearer’s quarters' converted into dormitory accommodation with a bathroom, kitchenette, and sun deck. Dalmere has a lowset, three bedroom Hardiplank home with a shed, and carport, rainwater tank. Coppers has a lowset brick, five bedroom, two bathroom manager’s home.

New Farm has a wide variety of improved pastures.

The property has a number of sheds including a 23x13m workshop based on four containers, an 18x5m machinery shed, hay sheds and two 40 tonne silos. The property also has a 1.4km long airstrip.

The property is located 76km from Toowoomba, 65km from Warwick, and 205km from Brisbane.



New Farm can also be viewed online at domainrural.com.au – code: 2014137922.



Contact Joe Mildren, 0409 617 476, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.