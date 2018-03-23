Turnbull launches discussion to turbocharge farm’s $1b 2030 goal

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has launched a new discussion paper outlining blue sky thinking behind policy initiates to double Australia’s farm production to hit $100 billion by 2030.

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) joined with Mr Turnbull at the Sydney Royal Show today to unveil the ‘Talking 2030’ report that’s been supported by Telstra and prepared by KPMG.

It contains contributions from industry leaders like Australian Farm Institute Executive Director Mick Keogh and former federal Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb.

Mr Turnbull said digital connectivity was “absolutely critical” to agriculture’s prospects and innovative potential and he “no doubt” Australian agriculture would reach be able to its goal of hitting $100b by 2030.

“Agriculture is our future – it’s often seen as being an old fashioned industry and it has been around a long time, as long as civilisation - but it is technologically advanced, and becoming more so,” he said.

“It’s all about being able to better use our resources – whether it’s water, whether its pesticides for spraying weeds - and to be able to do so with precision and making every drop count.

“This is about ensuring that we can move to a $100b industry by 2030 – congratulations - I’ve got no doubt that we’ll do it.

Malcolm Turnbull talking up agriculture's future at the Farm of the Future pavilion today at the Sydney Royal Show.

“The combination of the enterprise and the determination of Australia’s farmers, the technology of the 21st century and the fantastic thought leadership that the NFF is providing, supported by KPMG - this is outstanding.

“This is a great future and all we need, speaking for the part of the country where Lucy and I are growing cattle and sheep, we’d just like a little bit of rain; that’d be nice.”

NFF President Fiona Simson said the new report would now be used to formulate discussion on initiatives that support the farm sector’s $100b goal, with meetings due to be held throughout the nation to gather feedback from other farmers and stakeholder.

Ms Simson said the NFF’s Blueprint for Australian Agriculture released in 2013 was the national farm lobby’s first strategic discussion around the future and how to get there but it “expires”.

“We need to take the next step towards 2030 – this new discussion paper raises some of the issues that were in the Blueprint but takes advantage of some of the opportunities that weren’t around when the Blueprint was written,” she said.

“Reaching $100b by 2030 is a hearts and minds initiative but we need to put some policy in place and some policy meat and bones, on how that might look like.

“That’s why we’re going out to the regions - 13 stops throughout Australia – and we want people to come along and contribute to the discussion and be inspired by some of the ideas in this discussion paper.

“This is just a discussion paper but some of it is ground-breaking stuff and if we can get some legs with some of the policy it’ll provide enormous opportunity for Australian agriculture.”

Ms Simson said the discussion paper proposes the idea of every fresh food precinct in Australia having access to an international air freight terminal, to export product to key markets.

“What sort of opportunities and jobs and growth does that create?” she said.

“This is a discussion paper that provokes thoughts and input and it puts some fresh thinking out there, as well as some old ideas.”

The report says a fresh food precinct close to Western Sydney Airport had the potential to create 12,000 jobs.