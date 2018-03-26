Images of the Territory wow NTCA crowd

The Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association, in conjunction with its major partner for the competition Elders Limited, announced the winners of its annual amateur photography competition at the NTCA Gala Dinner in Alice Springs on Friday night.



The competition is held annually and attracts entries from pastoralists all over the NT, and provides the opportunity for cattlemen and women to showcase their daily lives, the essence of their work and the beautiful and rugged landscapes in which they raise their families and make a living.



This year saw the competition attract a record number of entries, with over 200 photos entered across the three categories; portrait, NT landscape, and industry at work or play.



The judging panel of Her Honour, the Honourable Vicki O’Halloran, Administrator of the Northern Territory, Mr Kevin de Witte, NT Chief Veterinary Officer, and Mr Paul McCormick of Elders Katherine had a difficult task in choosing winners across the three categories.



After considerable deliberation, the winner of the portrait category was announced as “Allan” by Jodie Ward of Katherine, with a candid shot of NTCA Life Member Allan Andrews.



“Allan” by Jodie Ward

The NT landscape category was taken out by a photo titled “Miles and Miles” by Stephanie Grove of Alexandria Station.



The stunning Mitchell grass plains of the Barkly Tableland captured the criteria perfectly.



The industry at work or play category was taken out by a heart-warming photo of a small child and baby calf sitting in the grass.



“Don’t Worry, I’ll Look After You” was taken by Tiani Cook of Suplejack Station.

The coveted people’s choice award, which is decided by popular vote among conference delegates, was awarded to a portrait titled “Mini Cadzow” taken by Erin Gaff of Alice Springs.



The large number of entries received was in no small part thanks to the generous prizes offered by new major sponsor of the competition Elders Limited.



Each of the category winners took home a $200 Elders eftpos card, and the people’s choice winner took home a 38L Engel car fridge valued at $899.

