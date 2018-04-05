Hort Innovation review submissions close tomorrow

LOG ON: Members have until tomorrow to take part in the Horticulture Innovation Australia review.

TIME is running out for members of the grower-owned Horticulture Innovation Australia to comment on the organisation’s operation through the current Review of Performance.

Hort Innovation has engaged GHD Pty Ltd to conduct an Independent Review of Performance in accordance with the requirements of Hort Innovation’s Deed of Agreement 2014-18 with the Commonwealth Government (Statutory Funding Agreement) to conduct an independent review every four years.

The survey and submissions are open until tomorrow, April 6. The site says it takes between five to 10 minutes.



According to GHD, the purpose of the Review is to provide an independent assessment of Hort Innovation’s performance, particularly with regards to:

Transitioning from the previous governance arrangements of Horticulture Australia Limited (HAL);

Delivering against Strategic and Operational Plans;

Delivering benefits to Australian horticulture industries.

The review looks at the company's compliance against the SFA, as well as how it has performed against its strategic objectives.

No information entered on the site will be available to Hort Innovation in its raw form. GHD will be collating the feedback and it will be incorporated in a non-identified format in the reporting.

GHD is hosting a purpose-built webpage for the review where participants can complete a survey.



Those who do not wish to give feedback online can make a written submission by e-mailing it to: hortreview@ghd.com or posting it to:

Hort Innovation Review Team, GHD Pty Ltd, Level 15, 133 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW 2000

”Hort Innovation is the grower-owned research and development corporation for Australian horticulture, therefore it is imperative that the views and insights from our key stakeholders are gathered and used by the Australian Government to inform the levy system operations,” a Hort Innovation e-mail said.

The Review process is expected to conclude in early May.



There is a period of time whereby the Review is considered by both Hort Innovation and the Australian Government.



A final copy of the Review is then published for public viewing.



For more information contact Hort Innovation's Company Secretary at: ​CompanySecretary@horticulture.com.au

The story Hort Innovation review submissions close tomorrow first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.