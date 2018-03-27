Low cost tech connectivity for bush gets $20m booster

Corporate heavyweights Boeing and Singtel are backing an outback technology initiative promising simple and strategic internet connectivity to the remotest paddocks in Australia, or the world.

South Australian firm, Myriota, has developed internet of things (IoT) technology which enables big scale, low cost communications for devices such as remote tank water monitors and moisture meters.

The funding, totalling almost $20 million, was led by Australian venture capital firms Main Sequence Ventures and Blue Sky Venture Capital, with support from Boeing HorizonX Ventures; Singaporean telecommunications giant, Singtel’s Innov8, and Right Click Capital.

Myriota is the first investment outside the US for Boeing HorizonX Ventures.

Remote internet link

Linked via mini satellites orbiting earth at 7.5 kilometres a second, the technology provides low power internet coverage to the 70 per cent of Australia not in range of conventional mobile phone data frequencies or landline networks.

Its uses already include black box type recorders tracking Australian Army soldiers, stock watering point monitors, vehicle and machinery tracking devices and environmental monitoring anywhere on the planet.

Boeing HorizonX vice president, Steve Nordlund, said the Myriota team had channelled its telecommunications expertise to develop a solution simultaneously connecting hundreds of millions of low cost, low powered transmitters to satellites.

“This was a compelling investment for us,” he said.

Myriota was founded in Adelaide in 2015 as a spin-off from the University of South Australia, and is fast becoming a leader in nanosatellite IoT connectivity.

The global IoT market, which includes personal internet connected devices such as watches and wearable step monitors, is forecast to have 27 billion connected devices by 2025.

By then these products and their support services are likely to be worth almost $4 trillion a year.

Myriota’s direct-to-orbit technology promises massive scale, connectivity for IoT devices around the globe, supported by its launch of more satellites, roughly the size of a wine bottle, orbiting about 700 kilometres above earth.

The internet of things has a major connectivity problem which Myriota can solve - Alex Grant, Myriota.

Global growth push

Using its newly confirmed funding, new sales and customer support offices will open in North America and Asia, and the business expects to add at least 50 new staff, mostly at the startup’s Adelaide headquarters.

Myriota is also opening a $2.6m IoT innovation lab.

“The internet of things has a major connectivity problem which Myriota can solve, said chief executive officer, Dr Alex Grant.

“Hundreds of millions of devices need to communicate but don’t have cost-effective, battery-friendly networks to do so.

“The fact we have managed to engage such a stellar list of investors doesn’t just underline the quality of our tech and intellectual property, it gives us access to highly strategic resources and capabilities as we move to the next level.”

Business development executive, Tom Rayner, said Myriota had solved one of the biggest challenges for remote industries like agriculture looking to take advantage of the IoT revolution.

“People in remote industries need low cost connectivity that works anywhere,” he said.

“Our satellite platform allows farmers to connect devices such as soil moisture probes and weather stations from any location for a few dollars a month.

Myriota chief executive officer, Dr Alex Grant, holds one of the new technology company's low cost satellite transmitters.

“We’ve had devices in the field for months now and they have been extremely successful.”

Mr Rayner, who grew up in SA’s Mid North on family's stud Merino property, “The Bluff”, at Hallet, and previously worked with farm services group Elders, joined Myriota as its only non-technical staff member when the company was just a month old.

"This capital raise is significant because the amount involved is large enough to fund our expansion and support service delivery, international growth and more satellite launches,” he said.

“Equally as import is having strategic investors like Boeing HorizonX behind you to take your product to the world.”

The investment was also the first to receive backing from Blue Sky’s $50m SA venture capital fund.

Investors impressed

“We’ve been impressed by Myriota’s global outlook from day one,” said fund investment director, Atlanta Daniel.

“This team is proof SA has exceptional entrepreneurs and world-class technology companies.

“Over the past few months we’ve worked hard alongside Myriota to help the team secure foreign direct investment and we’re excited to see this kind of `new space’ technology enabling a new protocol for IoT communications.”

Main Sequence Ventures partner, Martin Duursma, said as Australia’s deep tech venture fund, his company was happy to co-lead the Series A funding.

“We view Space 2.0 as a tremendous opportunity for Australian companies to be globally competitive in a high growth industry.”