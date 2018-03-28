NSW enviro flow reforms could hit irrigators’ hip pockets

The value of irrigators’ water entitlements would be devalued by proposed reforms to NSW’s water laws say some farm groups.



The law change was designed to shepherd environmental flows, following public outcry over water administration.



Of particular concern are legacy regulations that allow irrigators in the Barwon Darling system to pump as water owned by the Commonwealth Environment Water Holder flows past.

NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair’s draft bill includes a regulation change to the Water Management Act which gives him the power to temporarily limit or ban licence holders’ access to their entitlements, without compensation for the loss of economic value to their water asset.

While the reform is targeted at the Barwon Darling river system, the Ministers powers would extend across the state. It is a complicated problem to solve.



There are no dams on the major rivers in the Northern Basin, and no systems of irrigation channels to deliver water on-farm. Irrigators draw directly from the river channel, which is also used by the CEWH who holds entitlements like an irrigator, to water environmental assets such as wetlands.



Dams on northern tributaries such as the Gwydir and Namoi Rivers allow the CEWH and government regulator to time environmental flows with pumping embargoes, to shepherd water to where it needs to go.



There is no such luxury on the Barwon Darling. The Minister currently holds cease to pump powers, which are triggered when river heights fall below a threshold. But he does not have a mechanism for environmental water.



NSW Irrigators chief executive Mark McKenzie said the proposed changes would damage the sector, but was confident an alternate solution could be found.



“Obviously I’m concerned about devaluing licences and reducing their utility. But consultation has just begun and I’m confident a solution can be found.”



A spokesman from NSW Industry Department said it the reforms are aimed at a package of “of interim solutions for the management of environmental water” in the Barwon Darling catchment.

“In the long-term further measures may be incorporated into water sharing plan rules in other areas of NSW and these will be informed by the interim measures already in place and community consultation,” the spokesman said.

Several irrigator representatives told Fairfax Agricultural Media the regulation change to the Water Management Act provided the Minister with new discretionary powers that added uncertainty to their licence conditions.

They are worried the uncertainty changes the conditions under which the licence was valued, and that given the change to the Act is done by regulation, the Minister would be able to further change the law in the future, without the need for a parliamentary vote to amend the relevant Act.

NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair has proposed bold reforms to water laws. Photo Adam McLean.

The Department spokesman said government is “committed” to mitigating any third party impacts on water users.



“(Government) will use the current consultation process to inform potential mitigation strategies. Analysis of the potential implications and third party impacts is being done concurrently with community consultation,” the spokesman said.



Despite concerns over details, National Irrigators Council chief executive Steve Whan said NSW’s reforms should pave the way for constructive negotiations at a contentious time in Federal parliament.

Last month the Greens and some of the Crossbench voted to block an amendment to the Murray Darling Basin Plan, recommended by the Murray Darling Basin Authority, which would have reduced recovery in the Northern Basin by 70 gigalitres, from 390GL to 320GL.



A second disallowance motion is due for a vote on May 8. The Greens have proposed to disallow the government’s approval of the Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism projects, which has also been signed off by the Murray Darling Basin Authority.



These ‘adjustment projects’ are essentially upgrades to infrastructure or river operations to move water more efficiently.



The Greens argue the proposals need more scrutiny, and that coupled with a lack of confidence in NSW's water regime, the adjustment projects should be blocked on the precautionary principal.



The efficiencies gained by through these projects enable irrigation cutbacks to be reduced. If the projects are rejected NSW, Victoria and Queensland would once again question their participation in the Plan.



“People are claiming there are no significant reforms happening in NSW, but they need to look at the proposals and acknowledge it is a significant step forward.”



NSW’s laws are yet to be finalised. Public and industry consultation meetings are underway. Visit: www.industry.nsw.gov.au/water-reform

Does this article interest you? Scroll down to the comments section and start the conversation. You only need to sign up once and create a profile in the Disqus comment management system for permanent access to all discussions.