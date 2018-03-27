Trump trade war ignites escalating concern for US soybean farmers

DONALD Trump’s imposition of US$60 billion in tariffs on China has ignited escalating fears for US soybean farmers about potential trade retaliation from the lucrative market.

The American Soybean Association (ASA) echoed the thoughts of other US farmers when they voiced “extreme concern” in early March after the US President slapped a protectionist 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and 10pc on aluminium imports.

But the ASA doubled down on its fears about the growing consequences of Trump’s trade war saying they now had “significant concern” about the potential for retaliation against US soybeans, after his move last week’s to slap US$60b on Chinese imports.

China is the largest purchaser of US soybeans, consuming nearly a third of the major agricultural nation’s production worth US$14b annually.

In 2016, America produced about 11.8 million tonnes of soybean product with 47pc of that crop exported.

Leading soybean production states have traditionally been; Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indianan and Missouri.

But ASA President and Iowa farmer John Heisdorffer said “multiple reports” indicated the Chinese had US soybeans “squarely in their sights for retaliation” and growers would wear the consequences.

“This decision places soybean farmers across the country in financial danger,” he said.

“Farm incomes are down nearly 50pc from 2013.

“There is a real struggle in agriculture to keep everything going right now.

“It’s extremely frustrating to have the (Trump) administration taking aim at our largest trading partner.

ASA President and Iowa farmer John Heisdorffer. Picture supplied ASA.

“If there was any question about the likelihood of retaliation by China after previous actions by the administration to protect domestic manufacturers, that doubt was erased.”

Mr Heisdorffer said American soybean producers opposed the latest tariff decision by the Trump administration because it placed soybean exports to China “in jeopardy”.

“American agriculture has tremendous potential to improve our trade balance,” he said.

“Soybeans can lead this growth in China, which is projected to significantly increase soybean imports over the next ten years.

“We should be talking about actions that grow this important market, not risk losing it.

“Agriculture is not like other industries that can sustain extreme volatility in markets and prices.

“If demand drops and prices collapse, soybean farmers will go out of business.

“Not in five or 10 years, but this year and next.

“Trade is an existential issue for soybean farmers - we export over half of our crop.

“The tough line the administration is taking on China will lead to retaliation that will cost many farmers their livelihoods.”

The ASA says it has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers.

Picture supplied ASA.

Mr Heisdorffer said his lobby group had previously requested a meeting with President Trump to discuss their concerns but received no response to date.

He said on National Ag Day last week, Mr Trump Tweeted that his administration was “delivering for farmers”.

“But delivering for farmers means supporting trade and, for soybean farmers, that means supporting trade with China,” he said.

Despite the US fears, Mr Trump’s trade war has upside for Australian farmers.

GrainGrowers market analyst Luke Mathews said currently there was zero Australian soybean exports to China but canola was exported as a soybean substitute.

“There is much excitement that the China-US dispute will further strengthen Aust-China grain trade relationships, particularly for sorghum and barley,” he said.

“China is already Australia’s most valuable grain trading partner, and the general feeling from the past few days in China is that both sides have a commitment to further strengthen this relationship.”

ASA’s farmer members have urged the White House to move forward with a China strategy that strengthens the competitiveness of US domestic industries, while at the same time growing export opportunities.

On Friday, China’s administration released a list of 128 US farm exports like fresh and dried fruit, pork and pork products, wine and nuts that now face reciprocal Chinese taxes of 15pc and 25pc.

The American Farm Bureau has also been critical of the anti-farm trade stance pursued by Mr Trump, warning the latest move on China had negative consequences for the market that exports more than US$20b in farm products or more than 15pc of all US agricultural exports.

Farm groups have already expressed concerns about the impact of the US withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was one of Mr Trump’s first moves after coming into office in early 2017.

ASA’s trade policy position statement warns the US government now has no ability to reengage or pass the TPP at a later point in time and will need to find an alternate way to engage with the Pacific Rim countries either through bilateral or a different multilateral trade package.

“In the absence of the TPP there is a lot of uncertainty as to how the US will make headway in the Asia Pacific region,” it says.

The ASA also warned about the Trump administration’s attitude towards the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) saying since it was approved in 1993, USs agricultural exports to Mexico have nearly doubled and that bordering nation now imports US$6.5b of farm products.

The policy statement also says US exports of agricultural products to Canada since NAFTA’s implementation had increased 44pc to be its second largest market valued at US$7.6b last year.

“American farmers can’t afford to lose access to the NAFTA markets,” it says.

“Thanks to trade agreements with our North American partners, US soy exports have grown significantly over the past 25 years.

“These agreements reduced tariffs and further integrated the North American market for grains, oilseeds and related products.

“In 2015, the US exported US$438m and US$2.44b of soy products to Canada and Mexico, respectively.

“On January 23, 2017 President Trump issued an executive order announcing his desire to renegotiate NAFTA.

“Both Canada and Mexico have signalled a willingness to renegotiate - it is imperative that agriculture maintain what it currently has under NAFTA while helping to modernise the agreement.”