Agribusiness buzz in brief

Organic growth plan

Milk producer Australian Dairy Farms is to convert its six Victorian dairy properties to organic production with the view to producing organic milk and infant formula for local and overseas markets.

It has 1460 hectares carrying 3500 milkers and producing 17 million litres annually in south western Victoria and also owns the Camperdown Dairy Company processing plant.

ADF believes the move will reposition it from being a minor participant in the highly competitive conventional milk market, to a supplier of high value, organic branded products.

It is working with prospective joint venture partners to help build a new processing facility on land in Camperdown acquired last November.

Chief executive officer, Peter Skene, said organic dairy was a high value-added category with major barriers to entry and sparse competition.

Although it was a vertically integrated and efficient producer, capable of producing specialist milks lines such as organic or Jersey milk, and butter, cream and yoghurt at its Camperdown plant, ADF had a modest share of conventional markets.

Management believed its best prospects lay in moving up the value chain as a manufacturer of speciality products.

The plan involves building specialised production facilities including a long life packing line, a wet-blend milk powder drying plant for organic infant formula and a canning line.

Freedom investors rush in

Freedom Foods has raised about $182 million from its share entitlement offer to institutional shareholders and is now offering a similar deal to retail investors to raise a further $18m.

The $4.80 a share offer is a six per cent discount on the volume weighted average price of Freedom’s share price in the month prior to launching the capital raising on March 16.

Eligible shareholders will receive three new shares for every 29 they already own.

Fund raised will be mostly used to accelerate the company’s milk processing activities at Shepparton, Victoria and at its new Sydney factory, pay down debt and enable future acquisitions and alliances.

More than 95pc of Freedom’s existing institutional shareholders took up the chance to invest further.

The ordinary shareholder offer closes on April 5.



Unified Antioxidant Factor Organisation executive councillor, Eduard Planken, with Honey Bee Products Co-operative Research Centre chief executive officer, Liz Barbour.

Honey antioxidant rating

Australia has developed the world’s first rating system to measure antioxidants active in honey.

The Unified Antioxidant Factor (UAF) aims to contribute to the growth of Australia’s multi-million dollar honey industry by making it easier for consumers, particularly in export markets, to identify the antioxidant value of honey bee products.

UAF has been lunched through listed Chinese specialist retailer, AuMake, which will be the sole distributor of Medigum, one of the first products using the UAF system.

Medigum honey, sourced from bushland in Western Australia, has significant levels of antioxidants which help protect body cells against free radical damage accelerating the aging process and aiding disease.

UAF, which is supported by the Collaborative Research Centre for Honey Bee Products, was initiated to promote and add value to Australian honey in overseas markets.

“Consumers in our export markets are very discerning, particularly when it comes to the health of their families,” said Rosie Liu, who produces AuMake’s Medigum lines.



AuMake provides products specifically for Australia’s Chinese community daigou shoppers and Chinese tourists.



Sauce of success

Leeton-based public relations and events agency, Sauce Communications (Sauce) is proving location is no barrier to success, winning its seventh consecutive Agency of the Year title in the Mumbrella CommsCon Awards.

The Australiasian public relations and communications industry awards jointly recognised Sauce as the 2018 Midsize PR Agency of the Year PR agency with Sefiani Communications.

Last November Sauce was also named Medium Consultancy of the Year at the Public Relations Institute of Australia’s annual Golden Target Awards.

The agency has satellite offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra specialising in work with medium to large commercial and government clients reaching rural and regional audiences, including SunRice, Australia Post and De Bortoli Wines.