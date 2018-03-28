Protesters can’t bury Canavan’s view of mining’s continued riches | Video

PROTESTORS have failed at attempts to deter Northern Australia and Resources Minister Matt Canavan from highlighting his beliefs and arguments about the economic advantages of mining.

Senator Canavan spoke at the National Press Club in Canberra today at an event co-hosted with the National Rural Press Club, with the theme of his presentation being the ‘long mining boom’.

“Mining is as important to the world as it has ever been and its importance to the Australian economy is only likely to increase in the future,” he said while also pointing to the economic opportunities and outcomes for regional communities.

Northern Australia and Resources Minister Matt Canavan.

“It has become popular to suggest that the mining boom is over and that by implication the mining sector is likely to recede in importance.

“Well, that view is fundamentally wrong.

“Australian mining has been booming for 50 years and it shows no signs of slowing down.”

Senator Canavan said what had ended was the “unprecedented surge” in investment of the last 15 years which was in part fuelled by China’s decision to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure post the global financial crisis, “an event that is unlikely to be repeated”.

“The size and suddenness of this short term surge has hidden the longer boom that has fuelled Australia’s economy since the 1960s,” he said.

A modest group of anti-coal protesters gathered outside the venue with three separate attempts made by individuals to thwart Senator Canavan’s speech at the podium before being abruptly ushered out by security staff and others, without any notable disruption.

The groups included Stop Adani Canberra and Knitting Nannas with one protestor saying they were against Senator Canavan “spruiking coal” and its benefits to attract investment; despite concerns about climate change impacts.

Canavan protest

Canavan said demand for Australian resources in Asia also had social benefits.

“Will demand for our commodities continue to increase in the next few decades?” he said.

“Nothing is for certain but there remain more than 750 million people in poverty in the world and more than a billion people remain without access to electricity.

“Less than 50 per cent of people live in cities in 75 countries.

“By 2030 the world's urban population will grow by an extra 1 billion people, with much of the growth occurring in Africa and Asia.

“If we are going to lift millions from the grip of crushing poverty, there is no alternative but for the greater use of energy and minerals.

“What is good for the development of the world is good for Australia’s resources industry.”

Senator Canavan also announced a ‘Resources 2030 Taskforce’ would be established to identify reforms that will be aimed at securing the resources sector's future.

“I have asked the Taskforce to focus on policy areas that can attract investment, contribute to regional economic progress, build community support, cut red tape, find new minerals, and ensure that Australia gets best use of its mineral resources before they are exported,” he said.

It will be chaired by former Queensland Resources Minister Andrew Cripps and is due to report to Minister Canavan by August this year.

The Coalition government will use the Taskforce's report to develop a ‘resources statement’ in the latter half of 2018.