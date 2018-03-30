What if the Easter Bunny went dairy-free?

Suppose the Easter Bunny had a gutful of all these modern dietary requirements? The Ringer tackles the topic with poetry.

EAT UP: The scenario that could confront chocolate consumers everywhere if the Easter Bunny went all hipster - a kale Easter egg in natural fibres.

IT’S Good Friday tomorrow and hopefully you’ll find a chance to have some time off to reflect with family and friends. 

With so much focus on chocolate and treats, the Ringer couldn’t help wonder: What if the Easter Bunny became lactose intolerant, just to suit the crowd?

With that in mind, here’s a poem to read… or you can just watch the video below.

Happy Easter. 

The Easter Bunny Goes Dairy Free

* * * 

He scratched his snow-white cotton tail,

He was feeling pretty rough,

The Easter Bunny we're talking of,

Had frankly, had enough.

* * * 

He'd just finished the paper,

The world had got so strange.

He shook his head, then stood abrupt;

"It's time to make a change."

* * * 

"I'm sick of all the hipsters,”

"And the phrases they're all coin'n.”

"If I can't beat the masses then,"

"As sure as eggs – I'll join 'em."

* * * 

From that point on he ceased his trade,

Not another dollar spent.

The Easter Bunny self-diagnosed,

As lactose intolerant.

* * * 

"A business model change," he said,

With condescending laughter.

"All these dietary requirements,"

"I'll give them what they're after."

* * * 

And so the kids all woke that year,

They're little faces pale,

Beneath the coloured foil revealed,

An egg made out of kale.

* * * 

The Easter Bunny catered to,

Millennials with bravado,

At one point simply wrapping up,

An unripe avocado.

* * * 

Some eggs that looked like chocolate,

Came off the packing line.

But the camel-soy-milk combo,

Tasted much like turpentine.

* * * 

Crowds abandoned Easter hunts,

The parents saved their legs.

After all, who wants to find,

Kombucha-flavoured eggs?

* * * 

Another cunning offering,

From the pink, big-eared hyena,

A crusty whole-wheat stone-baked egg,

That was filled with spirulina.

* * * 

Brown paper soon took over foil,

An organic first impression,

Then packaged all in pure unbleached,

Cream calico or hessian.

* * * 

Each egg then had a story,

Justifying moneys paid,

Of where it's from and how it grew,

And the sustainable changes made. 

* * * 

"This nurtured egg was brought to you,"

"By ethically grown means,"

"And double filtered, triple brewed,"

"From pure Arabica beans."

* * * 

While super-foodies all rejoiced,

And gladly forked out money,

Most of the world then pulled up stumps,

And abandoned the vegan bunny.

* * * 

Easter had an overhaul,

Refocused on the whole,

And people got more healthier,

In body and in soul.

* * * 

The eggs and all the trimmings,

Were seen as simply dross,

It got back to a tomb and life,

And a Saviour on a cross.

* * * 

The Easter Bunny's still around,

I heard he joined a gym,

Does yoga, bought a Nutra-Bullet,

Grew a beard and got quite slim.

* * * 

Despite him chugging spinach smoothies,

Like a man possessed,

He might squeeze in his skinny jeans,

But he's really quite depressed.

* * * 

If only he'd embraced it more,

I'm sure without a doubt, 

He'd have seen that chocolate's just part of,

What Easter's all about.

* * * 

So go on – have a choccy egg,

Don't let the season fall.

Have a very happy Easter,

To the hipster kids and all. 

* * * 

The story What if the Easter Bunny went dairy-free? first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.

