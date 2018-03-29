Regional road safety boosted with $30m package on Easter eve

A PACKAGE of $33 million in projects has been released by the federal government on the eve of Easter, to target dangerous accident prone roads with about half going towards fixing regional black spots.

The new works in metropolitan and regional areas was revealed by Transport Minister Michael McCormack today with the message also driven home by V8 Supercar champion Craig Lowndes and the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt.

More than 100 successful projects under the 2018-19 Black Spot Program were unveiled to go ahead in Queensland, NSW and WA.

Mr McCormack said road safety was a national problem and “matters to every single community”.

“I have seen first-hand the devastation caused by traffic accidents – moments tragically taking lives and shattering communities,” he said.

“These 144 projects will fix some of the most notorious areas in the country and I am glad to announce about half the total funding is allocated to Black Spots in regional areas.

“Accidents on our roads cost Australian’s approximately $30 billion per year – let alone the pain borne by families and friends who have lost loved ones.”

The Black Spot Program offers $60m per year from the 2021 to 2022 financial year adding to the current $684.5m investment from the 2013 to 2021.

Its projects target road locations where crashes are occurring with funding for safety measures like traffic signals and roundabouts at dangerous locations, to reduce the risk of crashes.

Mr McCormack’s announcement was also made at the launch of the Australian Road Safety Foundation’s new National Road Safety Icon.

V8 Supercar champion Craig Lowndes (left), Transport Minister Michael McCormack and Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt.

He said ahead of the Easter long weekend there was no better time to discuss road safety with 188 people having “sadly lost their lives on national roads already, in 2018.

“On average Black Spot projects reduce the number of crashes causing death and injury by 30 per cent,” he said.

“I would like to thank the three Chairs of the Black Spot Consultative Panels – Ann Sudmalis, Llew O’Brien (LNP MPs) and (WA Liberal) Senator Dean Smith.

“If we just save one life on each of these projects it will be due in no small part to the advocacy and hard work of these three local champions of road safety.”

Mr McCormack said projects for the remaining States and Territories would be announced over the coming months as the consultative panels finalised their respective processes.

Mr Pitt said projects in his electorate would receive funding for works at Hervey Bay and Bundaberg representing a “major road safety boost”.

“Road accidents place a major burden on our region,” he said.

“It impacts on our emergency services, it impacts our daily travel and most importantly, it places incredible strain on friends and families.

“None of these projects would be delivered without the community’s vital input and I’d encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds.”

To nominate a black spot for funding.

List of successful projects: