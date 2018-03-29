Great Elders Cattle Muster drives Epilepsy funding

Charlie pictured with his parents, Rod and Maria Harms, and sister, Milli, soon after his surgery in 2016.

In July 2016, at the age of just 14, Charlie Harms undertook brain surgery for epilepsy at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.



At the time, Charlie, from Yeppoon, was the youngest Australian to stay awake during brain surgery.



This allowed the very brave teenager to guide his neurosurgeon through the complex process of cutting deep into his brain.

More than 100,000 Queenslanders (1 in 50) will be diagnosed with epilepsy during their lives.



A seizure is caused by disruption of the normal electrochemical activity of the brain.



With many different forms of epilepsies and people’s experiences differing greatly, surgery isn’t an option for everyone.



Charlie’s mother, Maria, and sister, Milli, with Charlie following his successful surgery. In 2016, at 14, Charlie was the youngest Australian to stay awake during brain surgery. Photo by Ellen Smith.

While 70 percent of people with epilepsy can control seizures with medication, others experience severe, disabling consequences.

Up to the time of Charlie’s surgery, he had been experiencing numerous seizures a day.



Diagnosed with focal seizures at the age of two, Charlie’s seizures were severe causing stiffening of limbs, collapsing and violent jerking.



Now 16, he has been seizure free for the past 18 months. His life has changed dramatically.

Charlie’s eight-year-old sister, Milli, grew up worrying about her brother’s wellbeing.



At the sound of a crash, she’d run through the house looking for Charlie.



Milli decided to organise a Purple Day fundraiser for Epilepsy Queensland, and with the support of her primary school, she raised $800.

Charlie is now able to attend school full time, every day. Pictured with his mother, Maria.

This success led to the family’s idea of a bigger fundraiser.



Charlie’s father, Rod, suggested a cattle auction.



Now, with the support of Elders’ Rural Services Rockhampton and cattle producers, Clay and Corina Kenny of Llanarth Station, south of Charters Towers, the group is organising The Great Elders Cattle Muster with the sale of more than 100 donated cattle.



Clay and Corina, whose 19-year-old daughter, Tayler, has battled with epilepsy since she was a baby, will manage the northern cattle in-take.



They’ll hold the donated cattle at their feedlot before transporting them to the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) at Gracemere for the May 18 sale.



Elders will manage the southern cattle intake, the sale and the proceeds, which will be donated to Epilepsy Queensland. A prize draw will take place for cattle donors.

Charlie’s mother, Maria, said the funds raised would see the establishment of a vital service to ensure people in the bush received current epilepsy information and support.



The Epilepsy Queensland program would also help young people in rural and remote areas with epilepsy take greater charge of their lives.



Elders Rockhampton launched the Great Elders Muster on Purple Day for Epilepsy. Charlie, front row, and his family joined the team, including high school student Georgia Sherry, who also has epilepsy.

“Young people in the bush are disadvantaged by distance,” Maria said.



“Adolescence is challenging even without epilepsy. Teens with epilepsy suffer from the effect of seizures and medication, of being stigmatised, social isolation, anxiety and limitations of leisure activities and vocational opportunities.”

Throughout his primary years, Charlie missed a lot of school and Maria homeschooled him in Year Seven.



He then attended St Brendans’ College, but having daily seizures meant he spent a lot of time in the school health centre or had to return home.



“Since his surgery, he has been able to attend school full time,” Maria explains.



“It was like watching a person walk out of the shadows. He loves being able to go to school for the full day, every day. He has some wonderful teachers who help him and the Ronald McDonald program has helped with tutoring.”

To donate cattle and organise collection contact:

Clay Kenny, Charters Towers: 0409 724 486 (northern cattle)

Virgil Kenny, Elders Rockhampton: 0427 334 100 (southern cattle)

Great Elders Cattle Muster: 18 May 2018 at the CQLX fat and store sale, Gracemere

For information or to make a donation: Maria Harms: 0419 782 767

