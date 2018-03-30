Climate outlook April to June

The Bureau of Meteorology’s climate outlook for April to June forecasts can neutral conditions, with no strong shift toward wetter or drier conditions, across most of Australia.



However, parts of the tropical north, eastern Victoria, Tasmania, and southeast NSW are likely to be wetter than average, ​the BoM said.



The weak La Niña cycle, which can bring wetter than average conditions to eastern Australia, has ended.



La Nina is part of the El Nino Southern Oscillation cycle, which has entered a neutral phase that is expected to last at least to the end of June.

The forecast for average conditions for much of Australia does not necessarily indicate average rainfall and temperature for Australia.



The BoM explained this scenario in a blog post.



Chance of at least 100 millimetres rain (per cent). Reproduced with permission of the BoM.

A neutral climate outlook does not necessarily mean absolutely average rain. It means there is a reduced chance of prolonged or widespread very wet, dry, hot, or cold conditions.

Also, there is a 50 per cent chance of above-average rain. And unfortunately an equal chance of below average rain.

Above average sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea may be influencing the enhanced rainfall favoured in the southeast of the country.

Above average rainfall and cooler temperatures in northern Queensland and the Northern Territory indicates monsoon activity may increase in April.

Above average sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the recent increased rainfall in coastal southeastern Australia.