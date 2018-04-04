Pollock’s ag legacy touched many

Pollock's ag legacy touched many


News
David Pollock, a past administrator of many agricultural organisations has passed away, aged 76.

David Pollock: 17/11/1942 - 29/03/2018

Mr Pollock began his 30-plus year career in agricultural group administration in 1980 with the Tobacco Growers in Myrtleford before appointments with citrus growers, wool brokers, livestock agents and livestock saleyards, retiring in 2012.

Notably, Mr Pollock was a foundation board member of NSQA (saleyards quality assurance) a position he had only recently relinquished.

In his youth, Mr Pollock served the NT Police Force and was elected the Member for Macdonnell in the first NT Legislative Assembly.

ALSA president, Stuart McLean said: “David Pollock has left a strong legacy that most industry participants will not be aware of”.

