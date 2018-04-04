New campaign to find 2019 Nuffield Scholars

A new campaign to unearth the best and brightest talent in Australian agriculture has today been launched by Nuffield Australia, aimed at encouraging primary producers from around the nation to put their name forward for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship.

‘Produce Change’ is designed to get Australia’s agricultural community excited about the Nuffield Scholarship program, and to encourage 28 – 45 year old farmers and farm managers to apply for the unique experience.



The application period runs from 4 April to 15 June 2018.

Nuffield Australia CEO Jodie Dean said the theme ‘Produce Change’ was inspired and encouraged by both the successes of existing Scholars and the next wave of farmers, who are redefining agriculture in an age of unprecedented technological advances and globalisation.

“Producing change goes straight to the heart of what we do at Nuffield. Nuffield Scholars research and deliver practical change that adds real value to farm businesses and the Australian community more broadly,” Ms. Dean said.

“Our scholarships push farmers to take the next leap in their career, whether that be an end goal of farm expansion, diversification or professional development – the scholarships are a key to unlock change. This year, there are up to 25 scholarships on offer, each valued at $30,000.

“Each scholarship runs for 18 months and enables farmers to travel overseas for 16 weeks, to discover and learn from some of the best operators in the business, who are making a meaningful impact on their industry, and to share those learnings back home.

“Whether they farm chickpeas or tuna, a Nuffield Scholarship is a springboard for all young farmers, equipping them with the experience and knowledge to effect positive change in Australian agriculture.

“I strongly encourage Australian farmers to consider a study topic and to apply for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship. It’s an investment that your farm will thank you for,” she said.

The Nuffield community comprises more than 400 alumni in Australia who, through their scholarship, have gained significant insights into global agriculture.



They have produced industry and community change, boosted farm productivity, and fostered new industries and economic growth.

One of these includes fourth generation WA farmer turned food entrepreneur John Foss, who in 2001, whilst travelling on a Nuffield Scholarship realised the huge potential of the chia seed to improve health and wellbeing.



His company ‘The Chia Co’ is now the world’s leading producer and marketer of chia seeds, supplying food manufacturers and retailers globally, in an industry estimated to be worth over $1.1 billion by 2020.

“The Nuffield Scholarship was the golden key to meeting global food retailers, processors, researchers and suppliers. Without this experience, I would not have made these key connections,” Mr Foss said.

“The Nuffield journey was an amazing learning experience and being part of such a strong network of talented and influential people has had major benefits for me and my business.”

Nicola Mann, a 2014 Scholar, who operates a successful hydroponic rose and berry enterprise in NSW, encourages those who need help taking the next step in their business to apply for a Nuffield Scholarship.

Ms Mann used her scholarship to diversify and future-proof her business against a trend of increasing importation of roses.

“The Nuffield experience gave me the knowledge and courage to diversify into berry production. The study tour gave me access to industry leaders around the world, and this exposure spurred me on and motivated me to make this change,” Ms Mann said.

“I know that when you run your own business, it can be hard to invest time and energy into learning and development, but the doors that the Nuffield program can open are well worth it.

“Look at Nuffield as an investment in your business – it gives you the tools, knowledge and networks you need to make the changes you might have been thinking about for years,” she said.

A Nuffield Scholarship gives Australian farmers the opportunity to develop a global network as they study farming practices around the world, which provides a platform to implement positive change across the Scholars’ business and the agricultural sector as a whole.

For more information, or to apply, visit: http://nuffield.com.au/