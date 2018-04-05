McKenzie reveals funds for regional mobile black-spot priorities

REGIONAL Communications Minister and Nationals deputy-leader Bridget McKenzie has unveiled the latest round of the Mobile Black Spot Program with 125 priority projects identified to enhance mobile coverage across Australia.

Senator McKenzie will reveal the Coalition’s latest progress on an election commitment to address mobile coverage across regional Australia, with an announcement in Queensland today in the Bowman electorate of LPN MP Andrew Laming

It will show 125 identified priority black spot locations that will receive improved mobile coverage.

Senator McKenzie said Optus, Telstra and Vodafone would receive $45.6 million in Commonwealth funding to build 102 new base stations under the priority locations round of the program.

She said that was in addition to the 19 locations already being addressed under Commonwealth programs, or through carriers recognising that there were coverage issues in these areas and expanding their own networks commercially.

“I am also pleased to announce that Optus and Telstra have recognised the coverage issues identified at four priority locations and advised that they will address these issues commercially,” she said.

“The Coalition understands the importance of having access to modern and reliable twenty-first century communications, particularly in the regions.

“Mobile coverage has become an essential service for work, education and social connection.”

The first of the base stations are expected to be rolled out by the end of this year, representing a total of $82.8m in funding to improve mobile coverage to priority locations across Australia including contributions from the mobile carriers.

A number of these locations are also receiving small cells - smaller mobile base stations - under the program.

The funding for these priority locations will also provide for at least 12 hours of back-up power at each macro base station to help ensure mobile coverage is not lost in the event of a power outage, Senator McKenzie said.

“Rounds one and two of the Mobile Black Spot Program have already delivered new or improved coverage to 456 locations across Australia providing handheld phone coverage to more than 86,000 square kilometres of land mass,” she said.

“When this round is complete, it will take the total to 867 locations, evidence that the program is delivering real outcomes for Australians.

“The program started with a Commonwealth funding allocation of $220m and has now grown into more than $680m in total investment across the three rounds of the program.

“This significant investment is great news for thousands of people across Australia who live, work and invest in these local communities.

“This investment also further extends the mobile coverage network for those travelling to these areas.”