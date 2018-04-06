MDBA braces for dry to test enviro watering regime

Environmental water managers at the Murray Darling Basin Authority have released their Environmental Watering Outlook for the 2017-18 water year.

Prevailing conditions are continuing on the inevitable cycle from widespread wet conditions in 2016 to an increasingly dry outlook.

The MDBA said priorities remain consistent with the previous water year, which includes:

Maintaining connectivity between rivers across the Northern and Southern Basins for native fish

Maintaining freshwater connectivity through the Coorong and Lower Lakes in South Australia

Watering key wetlands for waterbird populations

Threatened native floodplain fish populations (such as the Yarra pygmy perch, purple-spotted gudgeon, flathead galaxias, olive perchlet and Rendahls tandan)

Moira grass in the Barmah-Millewa forest

The Outlook will be fleshed out in a more document detailing watering priorities for 2018-19, which is developed in consultation with the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder and local water authorities.

MDBA acknowledged its five year review from last year, the Basin Plan Evaluation, found state policies, particularly in NSW, limited the availability of environmental water during times of low flow.

While the Basin Plan requires states develop new Water Resource Plans governing extraction rules by 2020, the MDBA said “environmental water managers will need to explore alternative ways to provide water to priority environmental assets, particularly if drying conditions persist into 2018–19”.

Birds

A UNSW research team has found the waterbird population had shrunk by about 70 per cent in the past 30 years.

In its MDBA said it found “positive early signs” from environmental watering under the Basin Plan .

It noted a the 35-year Australian Water bird Survey which found a modest increase in overall numbers, which had risen from about 40,000 in 2016 to about 70,000.

Australian Waterbird Survey. Abundance across the Murray–Darling Basin 1983–2016.

The Outlook said long-term population growth depended on maintenance of productive wetland habitats with a diversity of foraging environments.

“Ensuring there are vegetation habitats along water edges suitable for large and small waders as well as open-water foragers will build waterbird condition in preparation for the breeding season and improve recruitment success,” the report said.

While many sites in the southern Basin had their watering requirements met in 2016–17, key sites in the Northern Basin did not - highlighting Narran Lake near Brewarrina, NSW in particular.

Fish

The Evaluation found that overall, native fish remain in a poor state across the Basin but said the situation had stabilised in recent years.

Larger-sized fish such as Murray cod, golden perch and catfish are suffering from habitat degradation, low-flows limiting access to breeding opportunities, competition from feral carp and cold water pollution, which inhibits spawning.

Short-lived species are limited in range and are absent from many fish surveys - of particular concern were Yarra pygmy perch, purple-spotted gudgeon, flathead galaxias, olive perchlet and Rendahls tandan.

While the Outlook is short on specifics, it listed several priorities.

The MDBA said if dry conditions continue in the Barwon-Darling River maintaining consistent low-flows, as opposed to the river breaking up into water holes, would be critical to preserving water quality and maintaining drought refuges for native fish.

It also highlighted the need for continued flows through the barrages at Goolwa near the Murray Mouth in South Australia, to help lampreys and estuarine fish move between teh ocean.

The MDBA also flagged up to to 120 gigalitres of environmental water may be applied to support trials of big fish movement through the Murray River.

Watering

The Basin received record rainfall in parts of southern New South Wales and northern Victoria during 2016–17.

More than 3,300GL of environmental water was delivered to sites across the Basin in 2016-17 (this figure include return flows - which is water that moves into a site such as a wetland and then continues along downstream to other sites).

But in 2017 the Basin had its driest June since 1986, its driest September on record, and the driest winter in 15 years.

In the fortnight to 3 January 2018, the MDBA reported 6041GL in public storages, or 72pc of capacity, which is close the long-term average.

However, the majority of water is stored in the southern Basin Hume and Dartmouth dams.

Water availability forecast 2018-19 catchment