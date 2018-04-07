Inland Rail probes Qld connection at Brisbane Port

A critical freight link through suburbia to Brisbane Port will be the subject of a $1.5 million study, jointly funded by the Queensland and Federal governments.

Federal government’s independent Advisor recently identified the rail freight link as a national priority.

It became a pressing issue when the Federal government committed more than $9 billion toward the Inland Rail fast freight railway between Brisbane and Melbourne.

The main line of the Inland Rail will have capacity and clearance to haul wagons with double-stacked containers until it hits the Acacia Ridge freight hub in outer suburbia.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation’s plans to run the Inland Rail trains on the existing freight line from Acacia Ridge to port.



But supply chain users are eying the potential for double-stack capacity all the way to and from port.

Double-stacking would reduce freight congestion on the rail network and more increase the supply chain efficiency to reduce freight costs for importers and exporters.

They will also be hopeful the study recommends a freight link that minimises the potential for hold ups with the existing passenger network.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack said the study will investigate a dedicated freight link to port, but did not commit to a particular outcome.

“Significant analysis was undertaken as part of the 2015 Inland Rail business case which found the existing line could continue to service the port until 2030,” Mr McCormack said.

“The new joint study will now assess a range of immediate and long-term options to ensure freight continues to move efficiently.”

An independent specialist will deliver the study, which is expected to be completed in 12 months.