Agribusiness buzz in brief

Red Lea poultry collapse

NSW Farmers Association fears growers owed money after the collapse of poultry producer and processor, Red Lea Chickens, may not be paid millions of dollars in overdue accounts.

The association commenced legal proceedings to recover outstanding payments before the company went into voluntary administration on March 29.

NSW Farmers chief executive officer, Matt Brand.

About 28 chicken farmers are apparently collectively owed at least $4m because Red Lea withheld payments dating back to July 2017.

“We’re disappointed with Red Lea Chickens for not revealing the true financial mess the company was in when it gave solid commitments to farmers that everything was okay,” said association chief executive officer, Matt Brand.

More than 500 processing and service staff are out of work and six company-owned retail stores have shut.

Red Lea’s 22 franchise stores will stay open if they can secure alternate poultry supplies.

Stockfeed processor, Ridley Corporation, which uses by-product from the Sydney chicken processing factory at its Maroota rendering plant, said it had been seeking alternative supplies for six months as volumes from Red Lea declined.

The chicken brand was founded by Croatian refugee, John Velcich, at his Blacktown home in 1957, growing to include nine breeding farms around NSW.

Sold to the Asif family in 2016, the company, until recently, processed more than 500,000 birds a week and supported 38 retail shops.

Nutrien Ag Solution

Landmark’s North American parent company, the recently re-named, Nutrien, is re-launching its global branded retail business for agricultural inputs and services businesses in the Americas.

Nutrien Ag Solutions will be adopted as the name relevant to operations in North and South America currently trading as Crop Production Services, Agroservicios Pampeanos or Utilfertil.

The official name change to Nutrien Ag Solution will begin on July 1.

Formed after last year’s merger of Canada’s Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Nutrien says the change will align the company’s retail businesses across the globe.



Nutrien is now the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, producing and distributing 26 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products worldwide.



CropLogic buys into Tassie

Newly Australian-listed New Zealand agronomy services company, CropLogic, is making its first “beachhead” acquisition in Australia, buying Ag Logic Tasmania.

A cash and share scrip deal, worth $320,000 over three years, is subject to several conditions including successful completion of due diligence.

Ag Logic provides monitoring solutions into intensive horticulture, broadacre irrigated cropping and pasture production enterprises.

CropLogic says Ag Logic has significant growth potential in Tasmania and the acquisition will enable the NZ technology business to develop a platform which opens doors for development and support of commercial channels Australia-wide.



“Tasmania is known for its precision agriculture and its high agricultural production and is a region with great influence both throughout Australia and globally,” said of CropLogic managing director, Jamie Cairns.



“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Dr Reuben Wells for the acquisition of his agronomy services company and for his continued employment within the CropLogic Group.”



Nuffield scholarships open

A new campaign to unearth the best and brightest talent in Australian agriculture has been launched by Nuffield Australia, encouraging primary producers to put their name forward for a 2019 Nuffield Scholarship.

“Produce Change” is designed to get Australia’s agricultural community excited about the Nuffield Scholarship program, and to encourage 28- to 45-year-old farmers and farm managers to apply for the unique experience.



Nuffield Australia chief executive officer, Jodie Dean, said the theme ‘Produce Change’ was inspired by the successes of existing scholars and the next wave of farmers redefining agriculture “in an age of unprecedented technological advances and globalisation”.



Nuffield Australia chief executive officer, Jodie Dean.

“Nuffield Scholars research practical change that adds real value to farm businesses and the Australian community more broadly,” Ms. Dean said.

“Our scholarships push farmers to take the next leap in their career, whether that be an farm expansion, diversification or professional development.



Up to 25 scholarships are on offer, each valued at $30,000, running for 18 months, during which scholars travel overseas for 16 weeks learning from some of the best operators in the business.

Applications are open until June 15.