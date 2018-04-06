Live exporter hit with tougher animal welfare measures

THE ship at the centre of the latest live exports controversy is likely to depart Fremantle early next week but with tighter animal welfare conditions imposed by the federal government.

Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud has written to Emanuel Exporters Managing Director Graham Daws seeking assurances of stricter animal welfare measures for the Awassi Express that’s due to load 65,000 sheep and 250 head of cattle, in a consignment headed for the Middle East.

The ship is scheduled to depart on April 10 and complete discharge of its livestock on May 1.

But it was involved in a controversial incident last year where 2400 sheep died mostly due to heat stress and was subject to a regulatory investigation by Mr Littleproud’s Department.

The vessel will also feature in a 60 Minutes episode this weekend through video footage supplied by Animals Australia via whistle-blower that Mr Littleproud viewed this week which sparked his outspoken response yesterday and condemnation of its contents, igniting national headlines.

“This is the livelihoods of Australian farmers on that ship – that is their pride and joy and it’s just total bullshit that what I saw, is taking place,” he told media yesterday.

The letter reminds Emanuel Exporters that the federal government has responsibility to act in the interests to “all those involved in the sustainable export of livestock”.

That list included producers, exporters, support industries like transport and “the broader Australian community that relies on the Australian government to enforce standards that reflects their values, including protecting the welfare of exported animals”.

Mr Littleproud’s letter warns of new information that had come to light regarding the 2017 shipment where 2400 sheep died including; overcrowded pens; large numbers of sheep suffering heat stress; sheep unable to readily access food and water; and sick and injured sheep not being treated or euthanised.

He said he was concerned the shipment may have been too heavily stocked on previous voyages which appeared to have led to adverse animal welfare outcomes.

Among the fresh demands for next week’s departure, he’s requested a stocking rate greater than the 15 per cent reduction that’s been used in previous voyages which has had a “material impact” on mortality rates.

Other requests include increased ventilation and sufficient stockpersons, veterinarians, trained crew on board to maintain animal welfare and health, feeding and watering plans for the shipment and a proposal to ensure the conditions of the ship’s decks are maintained.

“The Department is seeking ongoing objective and verifiable evidence to be reported daily throughout the journey – this includes having an independent observer on board the vessel and the provision of more detailed daily reports, including with images,” it said.

The letter warns the Department Secretary’s approval is needed, in response to the company’s written request, before the livestock can be loaded onto the ship.

Mr Daws said he expected to meet the Department’s demands and the ship to depart on schedule after loading, which other industry sources also reflected despite an anticipated backlash, given the timing of departure and the 60 Minutes episode featuring footage also taken in 2016.

He said the vessel in question had come under scrutiny after the 2017 incident and tighter animal welfare measures were implemented.

At that time, the Department’s response required Emanuel to comply with a heat stress management plan for the company’s next consignment to the Middle East in September 2017 which recorded a 0.52pc mortality rate.

Its understood the planned 68,000 head voyage will be revised down to 58,000.

Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) President Allan Piggott said sheep producers were upset, angry and disappointed about serious animal welfare failures in the live sheep trade to the Middle East, reported by media this week.

“SPA supports the livestock export trade because it is an important component of some producers’ livelihoods, especially those in Western Australia - however, we expect best practice animal welfare protocols and expect strict enforcement if standards are not met,” he said.

“We welcome Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud’s statement announcing a review to determine why these shipments did not meet the expectations of sheep producers and the broader community.

“We’ll be working with the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, which has already stated that animal welfare is its biggest investment and highest priority.

“As producers, we want to know that once animals leave our care, they are well looked after and we support strict enforcement of standards to achieve this.”

The incident has also triggered renewed calls to ban live exports by the Greens and independent Tasmanian MP Andrew Wilkie.