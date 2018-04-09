Merino ewes and lambs to $256 at Wycheproof

A small discerning crowd bid higher than expected prices for scanned and lambed ewes at a special sale of store sheep at Wycheproof on Friday.
Weather conditions although remaining extremely dry over a large area of the eastern states appeared of little concern for those intent on buying while longer-term lines of unjoined crossbred young ewes were considerably more difficult to shift.
The market toppers, sold at $256, was an outfit of Merino ewes with Poll Dorset and White Suffolk marked young lambs at foot. The February-shorn, Lewisdale-blood line of three year-olds – March//April 2015-drop, was sold by RW & JW Coatsworth, Wycheproof to the Elders Swan Hill branch.
The next lot to test the market was a pen of scanned in lamb young crossbred ewes. Sold at $218 a head these April//May 2017-drop and March-shorn line of 144, were depastured with White Suffolk rams in early January, and detected with 87 single and 57 twins.
A draft of unjoined Border Leicester Merino young ewes, May-June 17-drop, November-shorn appeared good buying on the day. Offered Edwards Rivers , Moulamein, NSW the drafted line of 538 made $181, $176 and $172 while a yard of 100 BLM ewe lambs, also unjoined, made $164 on a February shearing.
Joined and scanned Merino ewes on the other hand met with strong inquiry.
Sold to interests at Kilmore, a line of 158 May-June 16-drop ewes, Strathdale-blood and September-shorn made $238 for offered by JD & KL Collins on a December joining to WS rams.
T & MF Gaylor also enjoyed strong interest on a pen of 14-drop Merino ewes, August-shorn and Gunbar-blood. Sold to Elders Jeparit at $236 these offered a mid-December joining while other lots of scanned in lambs and depastured young ewes also strong strongly from $220 to $238 a head.
A pen of two to four year-old ewes joined and scanned made $172 and yards of 5-6 year-old ewes made from $133 to $161 a head.
Merino wethers, which were well represented, were sold to good support from the processing sector and graziers.
JK & E White sold yards of Nepowie-blood wethers, May//June 17-drop and November shorn at $142 and $138 while CKJ & CM Hutton sold a September-shorn pen, May/Jun 17-drop, Oakbank-blood, at $148.
Other yards of 17-drop wethers made from $112 to $137 a head and included several February-shorn lots that were returned to the paddock.
The market of 5000 was conducted by Elders Rural Services.
