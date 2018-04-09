Record Beef prime cattle numbers

Beef Australia 2018 Ruralco Commercial Cattle Champions will celebrate 30 years since the competition first started in 1988.

The excitement is expected to reach ‘fever pitch’ when judging starts on Sunday May 6 with a record number of prime cattle entered in the commercial cattle competition.

Commercial cattle committee chairman, Mark Howard, said the large nomination numbers exceeded all the organisers expectations.

“We have 2004 head of prime cattle nominated comprising of 800 head of grassfeds and 1200 grainfeds,” Mr Howard said.

Nominations in the Ruralco Commercial Cattle Champions have now closed.

“Class descriptions are similar to 2015 competition as feedback we received was positive and the committee thought we had the competition relevant to our current meatworks specifications,” Mr Howard said.

The biggest change to Beef 2018 prime cattle competition is the introduction of a new cattle tags system, which makes it more uniform across all the competition classes.

Mr Howard said the commercial cattle competition has again been supported by regular vendors with the addition at Beef 2018 of both new competitors and other cattle producer names who haven't competed for several years.

The Ruralco Commercial Cattle Champions will be judged by Peter Healy of John Dee Meats, Warwick and Duane Woodham of Stanbroke, Grantham.

Prime cattle will go under the hammer in the sale ring at CQLX Gracemere on Monday May 7.

The prime cattle competition day concludes with an awards presentation dinner that night at Rockhampton High’s Sports Complex.

“The dinner will be bigger than ever,” Mr Howard said.

“Without giving to much away there is a big focus and theme around the 30 year celebrations of the commercial cattle competition.

“This includes presentations to all past Grand Champion winners since the competition's inception and all tables at the dinner will display a reprinted copy of the Beef 88 Official Commercial Cattle Program with handwritten results.

“Also attending the dinner are two Queensland retired cricket legends.”

Junior prime cattle judges will also be a big part of the Ruralco Commercial Cattle Champions with the event commencing on Sunday May 6 at 1pm. The junior judges competition will be overseen by Ben McConnell who has been invited as the over judge.

Nominations for the junior judges competition are currently open and close on Friday April 27.

The age categories in the junior judges competition are under 12 years, 12 years and under 15 years, 15 years and under 18 years, plus 18 years and under 21 years.

“The committee are very thankful to all our prime cattle vendors for supporting us again at Beef 2018 and it’s gearing up to be our largest competition, which is a fitting time to celebrate the competition’s history,” Mr Howard said.

