Awassi Express sheep shipment stuck in limbo off Fremantle

EMANUEL Exports says its “ready to go” but the embattled live exporter remains under intense pressure to load the Awassi Express and set sail in coming days having already missed its scheduled deadline.

A shipment of about 68,000 sheep was originally due to depart Fremantle Port today for the Middle East and complete its discharge on May 1.

But the voyage out of WA has already been cut by 11,000 head and the entire shipment could potentially be torpedoed by the federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources and Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) amid escalating political intervention.

Last year, 2400 sheep died on-board the embattled vessel due to severe heat stress on a shipment bound for the Middle East that was under the same exporter’s control.

Video footage taken by a whistle-blower from that voyage is now being used to ignite fresh public outrage and shine a renewed spotlight on animal welfare standards, after being broadcast on 60 Minutes at the weekend.

That vision was also supplied to the federal government via Animals Australia ahead of the broadcast, sparking significant political backlash including regulatory re-examination of the 2017 shipment that will now include consideration of the video evidence, after it breached the 2 per cent mortality reporting threshold.

AMSA and the federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, as the live export industry’s regulator, each investigated the 2017 incident and both cleared the exporter of any wrongdoing.

However, the 60 Minutes broadcast showed graphic video footage taken from five voyages over seven months on the Awassi Express, charted by Emanuel Exports, carrying sheep to the Arabian Gulf, which has been condemned by industry and critics alike due to animal suffering.

That has re-ignited calls for a total trade ban and placed intense focus on the exporter’s activities.

In 2017, Australia’s live sheep exports, of close to 2 million head, reached $249 million but that only represents about 10pc of total sheep and sheepmeat exports value in aggregate.

However, WA is the nation’s largest exporter of live sheep accounting for more than 85pc of the total volume.

A statement from AMSA said it was responsible for shipboard safety and mechanical standards for livestock exporting ships, while the Department administered the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL) concerning on-board animal welfare rules, which included setting restrictions around stocking densities.

AMSA said the 2017 Awassi Express voyage between Australia and Qatar over 23-days in August 2017, loaded with 63,804 sheep and 50 head of cattle, reported a mortality rate of 3.76pc which exceeded the 2pc ASEL threshold.

It said both the Department and AMSA investigated the incident under their respective jurisdictions and evidence at that time indicated the ship complied with the prescribed standards.

But since AMSA’s investigations concluded, further information had been provided to AMSA about the voyage, a spokesperson said.

“AMSA had already planned to attend the ship at its next port of arrival in Australia, as it was due for an Australian Certificate for the Carriage of Livestock renewal inspection,” the spokesperson said.

“AMSA inspectors attended MV Awassi Express in Fremantle on Sunday to conduct the ACCL renewal inspection and took into account the additional information provided about the August 2017 voyage.

“The inspection raised some concerns about air flow over some pens.

“AMSA has advised the master and ship operator that they will have to arrange a third party air flow verification report to prove compliance with air flow standards before an Australian Certificate for the Carriage of Livestock can be issued.”

Last week, Emanuel Exports said it anticipated meeting the Department’s added demands over the shipment, including a 17.5pc reduction in loading volumes, compared to regulatory standards, and having a federal government ‘observer’ on the voyage with daily reports required, including images.

That move came about after Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud spoke out after watching the video footage handed to him by Animals Australia last week, describing it was “bullshit” and promising action.

Today, Emanuel Exports Managing Director Graham Daws said the company had met the Department’s demands and was now awaiting AMSA approval, prior to being allowed to load sheep onto the vessel, which had “nothing to do with the exporter” and was the ship owner’s responsibility with the two concerned parties negotiating directly.

“We’re ready to go,” Mr Daws said.

“We just want everything to settle down so we can get on with the shipment.

“We’re being made out to be some sort of reckless operator that doesn’t comply with industry regulations but that couldn’t be further from the truth because we’ve met all of our obligations.

“The (video) footage has outraged everybody; including us.”

Emanuel Exports Managing Director Graham Daws.

The exporter’s extra welfare conditions are in addition to having an Australian Government Accredited Veterinarian on board; as required for all Arabian Gulf voyages.

Emanuel Exports Director Nicholas Daws said yesterday “The footage televised by 60 Minutes is simply devastating and Emanuel Exports apologises to farmers and the broader community for these absolutely unacceptable outcomes”.

“We have also agreed to employ extra accredited stockpersons for the shipment and to adjust the voyage schedule so that Kuwait will now be the first port of discharge, ahead of Qatar,” he said yesterday.

“The ship is due to unload approximately 24,000 sheep in Kuwait approximately 14 days after its departure from Fremantle, and will then discharge the remaining 33,000 sheep in Qatar approximately three days later.”

An AMSA spokesperson said it was aware the Awassi Express was relocating to a lay-up berth in the Port of Fremantle today, in order for the vessel operator to conduct testing on its ventilation systems.



It said the operator had engaged a third party to conduct this testing, as requested by AMSA following its inspection of the ship on Sunday.

“AMSA will not renew the ship’s Australian Certificate for the Carriage of Livestock unless it is satisfied the ship complies with Marine Order 43, including requirements for minimum air flow across all areas of the livestock pens.”

Protesters speak out against live exports

Yesterday, about 200 protesters gathered outside the embattled exporting company’s West Perth offices for a “snap rally” led by animal rights activists, calling for a ban on the trade, including former federal Fremantle MP Melissa Parke.

Ms Parke was one of the most outspoken critics of the trade when a snap ban on live cattle exports was imposed by the former Labor government in response to the ABC FourCorners broadcast of animal welfare issues in Indonesian abattoirs, in 2011.

The Department’s letter to Emanuel Exports last week warned new information had come to light regarding the 2017 shipment including; overcrowded pens; large numbers of sheep suffering heat stress; sheep unable to readily access food and water; and sick and injured sheep not being treated or euthanised.

Other requests placed on the shipment stuck at the Fremantle Port included; increased ventilation; feeding and watering plans; and a proposal to ensure conditions for the ship’s decks are maintained.

“The Department is seeking ongoing objective and verifiable evidence to be reported daily throughout the journey – this includes having an independent observer on board the vessel and the provision of more detailed daily reports, including with images,” it said.

The letter warned the Department Secretary’s approval was needed, before the livestock can be loaded onto the ship.

This week, the Department said AMSA performed a range of checks on the vessel to ensure it was seaworthy and appropriate to transport livestock, before it could issue a certificate.

“Only after both an export permit and certificate from AMSA have been granted may a vessel depart with livestock on board - no export permits have been issued to any vessel currently docked in Fremantle,” it said.

Mr Littleproud said yesterday he was concerned a report by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, from its investigation of the 2017 matter, failed to accurately reflect conditions seen in the vision shown on 60 Minutes.

He subsequently announced a review into the investigative capability, powers and culture of the “independent regulator”.

He also announced he’d set up a telephone number to allow whistle-blowers to anonymously call and provide information and the government’s intention to work with the Labor Party to increase penalties for those doing the wrong thing, through a Bill that’s currently before parliament.

Mr Littleproud said he’d personally like to see company directors be held more personally accountable for doing the wrong thing, like “facing big fines and possible jail time”.

“They shouldn't be able to hide behind companies and shelf companies,” he said.

The Department said in regulating the live sheep trade, it had used above 2pc mortality rates in consignments as the trigger for initiating a review of the preparation and management of sheep during voyages.

A statement said the review’s purpose was to establish whether there were problems in the preparation, selection or management of the consignment prior to export, or if disease or other factors caused high mortalities during the voyage.

Mortality report assessments have focused on identifying the causes of mortality and mitigating those risks on future voyages, it said.

“This system has seen the average mortality rates of exported animals fall over the past six years,” the Department said.

“The release of live export footage this week on a series of voyages clearly demonstrates that mortality events are only one indicator of welfare outcomes on board a vessel.

“The Department takes this information very seriously and is working to immediately ensure that the welfare of exported animals is protected to the full extent of the law.”

The Department said it also welcomed the Minister’s review into the capability, powers and culture of the department as a regulator of the trade and was also prescribing high standards for the transport of sheep to the Middle East during the northern summer.

In addition, a comprehensive review of the ASEL commenced in February this year – with former Liberal WA Senator Chris Back Chair of the Committee - which will examine the long-term legislative requirements required to ensure animal health and welfare on all voyages, it said.

Agribusiness Australia CEO Tim Burrow said the 60 Minutes footage was “indefensible” but called for calm.

Mr Burrow said anybody in live export or anywhere on the supply chain that was shown to breach animal welfare standards “should face the consequences”.

But he said it was important to note Australia was a “world leader” in animal welfare; both at home and abroad.

“Good animal welfare is not only the right thing to do, it makes good business sense,” he said.

“If Australia is serious about helping to feeding the world with quality produce - currently producing 1pc of the world’s food - we need to look at all avenues to do so.

“Live export makes up about 5pc cent of Australia’s agricultural exports.

“We need to listen to our customers and when only approximately a third if the people in these markets have access to appropriate refrigeration logistics, this customer need is not going to change overnight.

“In the end it’s all about continuous improvement.

“We must always strive to improve welfare standards right along the supply chain, growing our ability to feed ourselves and others ethically and responsibly.”