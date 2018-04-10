April heat records smashed

APRIL heat records have been smashed, with the mercury pushing close to 40 degrees through inland centres in the east coast states and South Australia.

Temperatures today (Tuesday) are expected to be the hottest of the Indian summer period, with temperatures nudging 40 in places such as Wilcannia in western NSW and Mildura in north-west Victoria.

As of 3pm Tuesday, Mildura had already broken its April temperature, sitting at 38.5 degrees, while Wilcannia had also broken through the 38 degree mark.

When data is officially confirmed, the Bureau of Meteorology expects towns such as Mildura, Rutherglen in the north of that state and Renmark in SA’s Riverland could all smash their all-time April records.

BOM senior forecaster Tom Delamotte said the timing of the heatwave was notable as the month was already a third of the way through, with temperatures normally declining relatively quickly as the year pushes further into the southern hemisphere autumn.

Previous records in Mildura and Rutherglen were set on April 4, 1986, with Mildura hitting 37.8 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day in SA and western parts of Victoria, NSW and Queensland, before the heat transfers to the Riverina and NE Victoria on Wednesday.

Mr Delamotte said the unseasonable heat was caused by high pressure systems to the south of Australia.

This has meant hot air over central Australia is not being pushed out by the frontal systems that start becoming more common as we head into winter.

Mr Delamotte said there were strong northerly winds on Tuesday and expected on Wednesday that would allow the heat to build over inland areas.

He said weather patterns still resembled those that occur over summer months through most of the east of the country.

“We are yet to shift across to those high pressure followed by a cold front sort of patterns that are more typically associated with autumn.

The hot weather has seen fire management agencies declared rare April total fire ban days in both Victoria and South Australia.