Beef’s record stud show

The stud stock industry is set to shine at this year’s Beef Australia 2018 Landmark Stud Cattle Competition with a record number of 1676 cattle nominated.

This is an increase of 281 head on the Beef Australia 2015 event.

There will be 32 beef breeds competing and the Droughtmaster breed has recorded the most nominations with 252 entries.



Given the task to sort through and appraise the massive Droughtmaster line-up is respected New South Wales cattleman, Rob Sinnamon, Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis Stud, near Grafton.

Other breeds with larger entries include the Brahmans with 191 head and they will be judged by Rodger Jefferies, Elrose Station, Cloncurry.



David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertudis Stud, Jandowe, will officiate in the Brangus ring with 190 entries nominated.



The 183 head of Santa Gertrudis cattle will be judged by David Bondfield, Palgrove, Dalveen.



Santa Gertrudis breeder, Andrew Chapman, Rowanlea, Calliope will judge 116 head of Charolais.



The 63 head of Brafords will be judged by Marty Rowlands, KBV Simmentals, Murphy’s Creek.



David Bassingthwaighte, Waco Santa Gertudis Stud, Mungallala, will officiate over the 74 Limousins, while Steve Crowley, Tycolah Stud, Cobbadah, NSW, will sort through the same number of Angus cattle.



Nebo cattleman, Ron Pullen, Wyoming, will tackle the 54 head of Bazadais, 16 Senepols and 11 Square Meaters.



Ben Davies, assistant livestock manager for Thomas Foods International, South Australia, will judge the 37 head of Hereford and Poll Hereford exhibits.

Don McConnel, Mt Brisbane, Esk, will judge the 21 head of Speckle Park and the 10 head of Romagnolas.

Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi, GK Livestock, Dalby, will judge the 39 Gelbvieh, while Berry Reynolds, Toowoomba, with judge the 11 head of Red Angus.

NSW cattleman Martin Lill with tackle the 12 Ausline, one Dexter, three Bramalow and two Belgian Blue exhibits, while Renee Rutherford, Redskin, Mornish, will officiate over the 62 Australian Lowlines.

Graham Brown, RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera will officiate in the Blonde d’Aquitaine ring with 37 head nominated.

The 13 Fleckvieh will be judged by Peter Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah, NSW.

Emerald-based livestock buyer and stud Brangus breeder Michael Silvester will judge the 20 head of Murray Greys.



Darren Childs, Glenlands Droughtmasters,Theodore, will tackle the 17 Shorthorns and four Queenslanders which will be exhibited for the first time.



Matt Ahern, Roma, will judge the 49 head of Charbrays, 97 Simmentals and eight Simbrahs.



Young gun Western Australian judge, Harris Thompson, who breeds both Charolais and Murray Greys will judge the 11 South Devon, four Red Poll and seven Devons.

The 90 head of junior led steers will be judged by Tim Bayliss, who is livestock manager for Ray White Rural, Dorrigo, NSW, while the Charbray Society schools team judging will be officiated by Tania Sainsbury, Tanic Charolais, Monto.

Three judges, Brett Kinnon, Bungoona Brahman Stud, Clermont, Donna Robson, Flemington Limousin Stud, Adelong, NSW, and Matthew Welsh, Huntington Charbrays, Taroom, will officiate in the interbreed judging.



The journey to compete in Beef 2018 began before Christmas for the many stud breeders who are exhibiting including Sharon and Greg Harms, Oakmore Droughtmasters, Greenmount.



Mrs Harms said they competed at their first Beef Australia showing in 2009 and are looking forward to returning this year.

She said their team had competed at both Clifton Show and the Droughtmaster Futurity at Gatton to give them extra travel and show ring experience, plus they had their final outing at the Toowoomba Royal Show three weeks ago.

“Beef Australia certainly gives us the opportunity to mingle with the breed’s best and is the greatest promotion of the Australian beef industry, both nationally and internationally.

“Thankfully it is on only every three years, as it is expensive to participate, but it is well worth it.”

Beef Australia’s stud committee chairman, Russell Hughes, said with the general widespread industry confidence, a 20-year high number of registered cattle across Australia and recent healthy stud sales, they were confident of strong entry numbers.

“However the 1676 entries has exceeded our expectations,” Mr Hughes said.

“We began speaking with stud breeders and breed societies back in June last year to allow us to better plan our preparations plus format for the competition.

“It’s now Beef Australia’s job to provide the best possible platform to allow Australia’s stud producers to best showcase their cattle to our visitors.”

