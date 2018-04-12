“Farm in a container” comes to Brisbane

BRISBANE is now home to the first “modular farm” in Australia.

And it’s just a stone’s throw from the CBD.

Modular Farms Co opened its first permanently located herb and vegetable production facility, housed within a shipping container, at the popular food precinct, Eat Street Northshore.



The vertical hydroponic farm will help provide fresh herbs and vegetables to the numerous food vendors located within the precinct.

With access to power and water, Modular Farms can grow fresh produce nearly anywhere in the world and in any climate.

The facility is a vertical hydroponic system inside shipping containers with the idea being to blend into the landscape that is synonymous with Eat Street’s aesthetic.

Modular Farms says the system is able to grow food sustainably and cleanly for everyone to enjoy and can be utilised anywhere, including those regions prone to devastating droughts.



Modular Farms has based its new Australian headquarters in based in Brisbane, where it will manufacture its state-of-the-art farming systems and modules designed for scalability and maximum “return on investment” for agriculturalists.

GOING UP: The vertical farming system allows for more growth in tighter spaces, ideal for shipping containers.

At the helm

LEADING Modular Farms Co in Australia are James and Prue Pateras, who aim to connect with local businesses, entrepreneurs and farmers, including those still recovering from, or experiencing drought.



"Having grown up on a farm near Melbourne and having experienced first-hand the distressing effects of drought, I wanted to create a new business model for farming, based on a concept of doing more with less,” director Jame Pateras said.



“With an invested interest in technology I knew it had the capability of improving productivity, sustainability and farming life. This is ultimately what I feel we have achieved.”

RIPE: A strawberry produced from within a modular farming system.

“Current farming practices are over 100 years old and are unsustainable for the next 100 years. Using Modular Farms technology, we are reducing food waste, increasing food security, and eliminating supply chain logistics to cut food miles.

“We are excited to be able to showcase what this amazing product can do by partnering with Eat Street Northshore and are so grateful for the opportunity it has afforded us.



“We welcome people to come and taste our produce in the delicious food being served at ESN.”

One of the partners in Eat Street, John Stainton, said he was thrilled to have a Modular Farm onsite.

HEALTHY HARVEST: Modular Farms says given access to water and power, the vertical farming system is able to produce food in all climates and areas, possibly helping drought-affected areas.

“James and the modular team are now part of the family and the produce they are able to supply ensures we have a constant, and consistent supply of high quality, fresh food for our customers without the food miles,” Mr Stainton said.

“You can’t get much fresher than having a farm on-site.”

The Modular Farm will supply the Northshore precinct and OzHarvest with some of their fresh produce needs and will also provide the opportunity for potential Modular Farmers to see the technology in action.

What is Modular Farms Australia?

MODULAR Farms Australia is the first Modular Farming operation outside of North America providing fully engineered units compatible with multiple terrains, weather conditions and a focus on plant health.



Current modules include Primary and Vestibule with the Macro coming soon.



The Modular Farms App allows users to monitor and control their farm in real time from their smartphones.



By partnering with experts in LED lighting, plant health sciences and indoor agriculture, Modular Farms Australia brings opportunity for expansion and growth in the agricultural industry.



GOOD GLOW: Modular Farms Co director, James and Pateras, says vertical farming reduces food miles, cuts back on waste and increases food security.

To improve upon the first-generation shipping container concept, the research and development was jointly conceived by a team diversely educated farmers and engineers, including Mr Pateras, which resulted in the founding of the technologically advanced Modular Farms Co in Canada in 2015.



Its engineered farming units are designed with modularity and scalability in mind, taking Modular Farms to new terrains and markets.



According to the company, modular farming is suitable for remote and island communities, grocery stores, food services, agribusinesses and educational facilities wanting access to freshly harvested, sustainable food.



By doing so Modular Farms reduces food waste and transportation while increasing food security.



