WA grabs first wine promo help grant

A Margaret River wine business will receive the federal government’s first Wine Export Grant for its exporting activities in the United States.

Awarded on a first come, first served basis, the grants program allows small- and medium-sized wine producers to claim reimbursement of specific export promotion expenses incurred since January 1 this year.

Applicants can claim up to $25,000 for 50 per cent of eligible expenses related to promotion of their wine product for export to China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and the US.

On being awarded the first Wine Export Grant, West Australian Vasse Felix winery’s Lloyd Constantine said the grant had given the business more capacity to market wines overseas.

“Being in-market is one of the most powerful methods to grow export sales, however travel, event and promotional costs often prohibit Australian wineries to be present and compete with the world's fine wine regions,” he said.

“This grant will assist Vasse Felix and our peers to showcase Margaret River's world class wines to key trade and influencers in the international market.”

There’s an exciting line-up of international wine trade events ahead - Andreas Clark, Wine Australia

A key objective of the Wine Export Grants is to increase the collective wine export value of grant recipients by 7–8 per cent per annum by 2019–20.

The grants program closes on the expiration of funds or by May 2020, whichever comes first.

Wine Australia’s chief executive officer, Andreas Clark has urged exporters to take advantage of the $1 million available through the reimbursement grant, noting he expected a surge of applications after international trade events.

“There’s an exciting line-up of international wine trade events ahead,” he said.

“Thanks to support from the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package, we’re seeing greater participation from wine businesses at key trade shows so that we can build an Australian wine presence that’s bigger, better and bolder than ever before.

“The wine export grants are designed to help businesses participate and build their export businesses.

In May, Australia headlines Vinexpo, Hong Kong’s 20th anniversary event as Country of Honour with Australia’s largest-ever showcase of more than 140 exhibitors from 35-plus regions.

The Wine Export Grants program is administered by Wine Australia with the aim of growing the wine sector by driving demand for exports and showcasing Australia’s wine tourism to the world.

