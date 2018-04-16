Panshanger cows primed for sale

Panshanger Estate cows, 2013-14-drop

Panshanger Estate cows, 2013-14-drop

Panshanger Estate cows, 2013-14-drop

Panshanger Estate cows, 2013-14-drop

Panshanger Estate cows, 2013-14-drop

Panshanger Estate 17-drop weaners

Panshanger Estate 17-drop weaners

Panshanger Estate 17-drop weaners Tweet Facebook of

Another outstanding catalogue of 174 Angus cows, with almost 30 years of Lawsons-blood breeding, have been listed for this year’s Panshanger Estate annual production sale on Auctions Plus on Friday, April 20.

The offering comprises cows from the herd’s 2014 and 2013-drop age groups and each has been pregnancy tested to ensure they are in calf again.

The cows are all proven breeders having delivered a live calf to the weaning yards on each occasion since calving as rising two year-olds.

The year’s catalogue has been accessed as being 30-40 kilogram lighter on previous years due to the dry weather however a break in the season two months ago in northwest Tasmania, where the cattle are farmed, will see them recovering much of their lost weight since having their calves weaned in February.

Panshanger principal George Mills offers freight assistance of $40/head on interstate deliveries, and the payments of the freight up to $40/head on Tasmanian deliveries.

Selling agents Ian Richards, Ian Richards Livestock and Elders, both of Launceston say this annual production sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase quality well-bred females in the prime of its breeding life.

For further details of the Panshanger Estate catalogue contact the selling agent: Ian Richards 0458 130 596, Jamie Quinlan (Elders assessor) 0419 600323 or the vendor, George Mills 0427 976 500

The story Panshanger cows primed for sale first appeared on Stock & Land.