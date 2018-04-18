Regional Australia Institute reveals new shared research agenda

THE Regional Australia Institute (RAI) has unveiled a new policy research program that’s being backed by all State and Territory governments with regional responsibilities.

The Shared Inquiry Program was announced by the RAI today and will be underscored by three major projects for 2018, including one looking at how to assist regional communities adjust to major economic upheaval.

That main research program will be supported by smaller research initiatives looking at government procurement, migration and the prospects for growth in manufacturing, agribusiness and tourism in regions across Australia.

Shared Inquiry Program

Regions in Transition - develop new evidence base for governments to use in helping communities experiencing major economic change such as industrial closures.

Future of Regional Jobs - analyse job changes resulting from automation at the regional level and identify innovative approaches to education, workforce and employment strategies for regions.

Regional Towns and Cities - evaluate economic case for increased regional settlement in Australia through small city population growth and reduced urban sprawl in our major cities.

In welcoming the new research initiative revealed today, RAI CEO Jack Archer said the Institute’s Shared Inquiry Program was backed by governments and would take regional issues to the next level.

Mr Archer said the new program of research work showed a willingness from governments to work together on issues affecting the future of regional Australia.

“Governments have collectively come to the table with the RAI to share ideas and invest in better knowledge for regions through a new Shared Inquiry Program,” he said.

“This new collaboration is a really smart way to make progress on the common regional development issues we face around Australia.

“These issues – handling economic change, making sure jobs are there for regional people and balancing urban and regional population growth – are the biggest issues facing our regions.

“If we make progress here then there are substantial benefits ahead for communities across Australia.

“We look forward to input from regional leaders around Australia to get new policy options on the table.”

Since its establishment in 2012 with $8 million seed funding from the Australian government, the RAI says it has provided independent research for decision makers in regional Australia and promoted an active and informed public debate on regional issues.

The independent think tank on rural policy was instigated by funding provided through the $10 billion deal for regional Australia struck by rural crossbench independents Tony Windsor and Rob Oakeshott to form government with Labor after the 2010 election.

In January last year, it was given a 12-month and $1.82 million funding extension by the federal government, with increased efforts to enhance its independent focus and become sustainably resourced.

