ARTC appoints Inland Rail supremo

Australian Rail Track Corporation has appointed project engineer Richard Wankmuller to oversee the roll out of its $10 billion fast freight line between Sydney and Melbourne.



Mr Wankmuller will commence as chief executive of the Inland Rail project on April 23, working out the Brisbane office.



He brings 35 years international experience in private and public infrastructure with some of the world’s largest engineering and construction companies and is also chairman of Mercy Ships Australia.

ARTC managing director and CEO John Fullerton said Mr Wankmuller is the right person to lead the Inland Rail program.

“Richard understands the vital nature that rail plays in our national supply chain and recognises the key part the community and our stakeholders have in shaping the successful delivery of the project,” Mr Fullerton said.

“He has a strong focus on customer needs and experience in supporting and building a high-performing, engaged culture to drive the long term success of organisations. It’s great to have him on-board.”