Records for Rabobank Young Ambassador

Amanda Moohan, Camm Agricultural Group feedlot manager, is a previous Beef Australia award winner.

Record nominations and a wide geographic spread of applicants for the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador Award spell good news for the future of the beef industry, according to Rabobank’s NQ and NT regional manager, Trent McIndoe.



He said there was an exciting depth of talent in the pool of 13 nominees, the winner of which will be announced at Beef Australia 2018 on Monday night.



There are four nominees from the Northern Territory, two from New South Wales and one all the way from Western Australia, as well as seven from Queensland.

Northern Territory Brahman breeder, Sally Dyer, along with her husband Justin, is motivated by managing pasture, water and the herd correctly to develop sustainability.

Seven of the entrants are young women, including feedlot manager Amanda Moohan, Teys Australia employee Annabelle Butler, WA College of Agriculture employee and Gelbveih stud manager Billi Marshall, property manager Jane Weir, banking agribusiness team manager and stud groom Kate Dunn, NSW seedstock breeder Ruth Corrigan, and NT Brahman breeder Sally Dyer.



They are joined by CPC property manager Andrew Cochrane, stud cattle breeder Laiton Turnham, grazier Nikko Lord, beef producer and feed supplement importer Roley James, Central Australian pastoralist Ross Stanes, and east coast feedlot operator and 2018 Nuffield Scholar Stewart Borg.

Waratah Speckle Park stud principal, Laiton Turnham, introduced the breed to the Australian market.

The recipient of the Rabobank Young Beef Ambassador Award will receive a place on Rabobank’s Farm Managers Program.



The program is designed to strengthen the operational and strategic skills of farm managers, covering global trends in agriculture, business planning, financial management, leadership, and succession planning.



The one-week residential program, valued at $5500, is designed to develop management expertise and ensures participants leave with a highly practical skill set.



The prestigious awards will be announced at the Rabobank Beef Industry Awards dinner at the Sidney Kidman Pavilion from 7pm on Monday.



The story Records for Rabobank Young Ambassador first appeared on Queensland Country Life.