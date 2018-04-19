Michael McCormack to outline Nationals bush battle-plan

MICHAEL McCormack will give his first major live televised speech today at the National Press Club since becoming leader, outlining his political priorities for regional Australians.

The Deputy Prime Minister and current Acting Prime Minister’s address before the nation’s leading political analysts will indicate his plan of attack heading the Coalition’s junior partner, on prime rural policy issues like agriculture, education and health.

Mr McCormack’s talk will also detail elements of his Infrastructure and Transport portfolio, leading into next month’s budget, but is not expected to make any announcements about funding.

Mr McCormack was voted-in by his party colleagues to replace Barnaby Joyce who led the Nationals for about two years but was forced to step-down following relentless pressure and public scrutiny relating to ongoing revelations about matters he regarded as ‘private’ but raised doubts about use of public resources and his ministerial office.

While some have criticised the Riverina MP’s lack of profile since taking over the leadership but others have said his public recognition will grow over time, in the role,.

Former Nationals leader Tim Fischer said “The job maketh the man – every leader puts their own stamp on the job and I wish Michael McCormack well”.

“He has two manifestations in his Riverina electorate; one west of Griffith and the other north to Parkes from Wagga Wagga which gives him a brilliant cross-section of agriculture, in a way which serves him well,” he said.

“Michael has been the member there since 2010 following in the foot-steps of Kay Hull and if he does anything outlandish Kay Hull will descend on him.

“Every leader puts their stamp on the leadership; good luck Michael.”

In an interview earlier this week, Mr McCormack said revealing what’s in the May federal budget would be the responsibility of federal Treasurer Scott Morrison.

“But put it this way, it’ll be a good infrastructure budget and it’ll build on the record $75 billion that we had in last year’s budget and that’ll be good farmers and other small businesses in rural and regional Australia,” he said.

In attacking his Press Club address, Mr McCormack said the Nationals in government with the Liberals had “much of which to be proud” and regional Australia in particular.

“From farming to small business and productivity-enhancing infrastructure, regional Australia has been central to growing Australia’s economy, exports and jobs growth for many years,” he said.

“We are passionate about connecting country communities through better infrastructure, a focus on agriculture and the ability for regional families and small businesses to get ahead.

“Thanks to our good economic management this is happening and the future is indeed exciting.

“So now is the time to focus on the services on which country communities rely to further enhance strong regions as part of a strong nation.”

Mr McCormack’s speech will also look at lack of health services for regional Australians and in particular resolving shortages of doctors and nurses, and education.

“I know the benefits long-term locals, committed to long-term outcomes, can bring to regional communities - and I think there simply must be a better way,” he said.

“Research shows if you train someone locally, chances are their skills – be that a teacher, an accountant, a cabinet maker, you name it – will stay local.

“So our solution to the need for more trades, for more doctors, and all the skills we need in the regions should not always lie in the cities.

“Our message on education is clear - whether it’s a degree or a trade, further education is good for everyone and a trade is every bit as good as a degree.”