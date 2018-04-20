Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion welcome baby boy

Barnaby Joyce and partner Vikki Campion have welcomed a baby boy.

It is understood baby Sebastian was born on Monday, weighing 3.82kgs.

Armidale Hospital general manager Wendy Mulligan said she could not “confirm or deny” anything, the same statement given to Fairfax Media by Mr Joyce’s office.



A Fairfax Media poll revealed 34 per cent of readers preferred the name “Barnaby Junior”, with Jonathon Thurston the runner-up on 20 per cent.



Mr Joyce told Fairfax Media "We are very happy and just taking it quietly."

He is Mr Joyce's fifth child and first son and Ms Campion's first child.

Mr Joyce lost his cabinet position and the Nationals leadership after his relationship with Ms Campion was revealed.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull later introduced a ban on ministers having sexual relations with their staff.

