Online induction to boost safety around livestock

A partnership of livestock and online learning businesses have teamed up to launch an online safety induction created specifically for livestock producers.



The Online Rural Property Induction at www.ruralinduction.com covers the key hazards of working on livestock properties.



It provides an step to work towards safety compliance, a zero harm culture and aims to prevent incidents before they happen.



Charolais and Ultrablack breeder Palgrove, organic beef marketing company OBE Organic, and online learning and training specialist Olive Learning have joined forces to meet what they see is a need for a simple way for producers to improve farm safety.



With agriculture having the highest fatality rate and the the highest frequency of serious injury claims of any Australian industry, they say Online Rural Property Induction is targeting a real need.



The course was originally developed for use on Palgrove properties in 2017, and OBE Organic producers have helped adapt the course over recent months so it is relevant for large and small properties right around Australia. It has also been peer reviewed to ensure it is relevant.



The course includes explanations of industry-standard safety procedures relevant to hazards found on livestock properties, such as working around livestock, safe use of bikes and machinery, fatigue and dehydration, and hazardous chemical safety.



Course content will be updated annually so workers can take annual refresher courses to keep safety top of mind.



The course is priced at $49 per user – with an introductory offer of $29 per user until 30 June 2018 (plus GST).



The Online Rural Property Induction can be accessed at www.ruralinduction.com and will be officially unveiled at the Palgrove stand at Beef Australia - P33 on the Centre Ring Circuit.​



