MDBA chief calls out ‘damaging misconception’ of Basin Plan

A a crucial element of the Murray Darling Basin Plan is about to be determined by Federal parliament and the key players don’t agree on what’s at stake.

On May 8 the Senate will vote on a disallowance motion brought by the Greens, which will require support from Labor and some of the Crossbench.

The Greens want to block 37 infrastructure projects designed to simultaneously improve the flow of water to environmental assets like wetlands and reduce by 605 gigalitres the amount water buybacks required of irrigators.

Lead by environment spokeswoman Senator Sarah Hanson-Young the Greens say the projects would shortchange the environmental benefit of the Basin Plan water recovery process and are based on rubbery figures and poor planning.

NSW, Victoria and Queensland have committed to minimise water recovery from irrigators and disallowance of the offset projects could force them to withdraw from the Basin Plan. That’s why chief Basin Plan propnent Federal Water Minister David Littleproud is so keen for the offset projects to go ahead.

But the balance of power hangs with Labor, which just last month provided the crucial votes to block the Northern Basin Adjustment, which would have reduced irrigation buybacks by 70GL.

The MDBA have already signed-off on project designs, but they must assess actual water delivery in six year’s time and under section 7.11 of the Basin Plan rules, if they’re not up to scratch the shortfall must be recovered through buybacks from irrigators.

The MDBA will publish annual reports on states water recovery through the offset projects.

MDBA chief executive Phillip Glyde said the laws are a “safety net” for the environmental.

“There is a damaging misconception in some quarters that the amendments will diminish the environmental benefits of the plan,” Mr Glyde said.

“This could not be further from the truth.”

Mr Glyde said the development process for offset projects had only just begun.

“Conservation groups think we’re at the end point, signing off on the projects right now.

“Really we’re just figuring out the environmental benefits… All we’re looking for now from the Senate is to start the process.”

Mr Glyde said the disallowance motion would likely cruel the Commonwealth’s water reform.

“If the disallowance motion is approved I’d expect the states wouldn’t support the Basin Plan and we’d be back to bickering over water across state boundaries,” he said.

“That didn’t work for the last 90 years and the Basin Plan is the only way for balanced water use into the future.

“I urge all parties to remain unified behind the common goals of the Basin Plan – a healthy future for the river system and the communities and industries that depend upon it.”



Last week National Irrigators chief executive Steve Whan said the Basin Plan laws are a safety net that prevent the projects’ performance becoming a risk to the environment.

“If the projects fail to deliver their projected outcomes, the gap is met by acquiring water from irrigators.”