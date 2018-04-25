50 of the finest photos from Anzac Day 2018

They lined the sides of roads, gathered at Cenotaphs, memorials, and in town centres – men, women and children, all to pay their respects and remember those who’ve served and those we’ve lost.
Some were serving defence force personnel, others descendants of the fallen or those who’ve served, and others who just wanted to say thank you.
Anzac Day dawn services, marches and community events were held across the nation today as thousands of Australians gathered to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.
Women took centre stage this year with their commitments to the armed forces recognised.
Above are some of the best photos from the services across the country today – from Mount Isa to Launceston, Naracoorte to Antarctica!