Anzac Day 2018: Across the nation

Take a look at some of the great moments that made up Anzac Day 2018.

50 of the finest photos from Anzac Day 2018

  • Shellharbour's Anzac Day service on Wednesday. Photo: Sylvia Liber

  • Multitudes turn out for the Kiama Anzac Day dawn service. Picture: Rebecca Boyd

  • Early morning, April 25 in Albury. Photo: James Wiltshire

  • Corporal Hayden Riley of the 219 cadets forms part of the catafalque party in Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

  • Australian Antarctic expeditioners participating in dawn service at Casey research station. Picture: George Brettingham-Moore/Australian Antarctic Division

  • Shellharbour's Anzac Day service on Wednesday. Photo: Sylvia Liber

  • First light: About 1000 people gathered in Ulverstone for the dawn service. Pictures: Brodie Weeding

  • Salvation Army bugler Lindsay Stow plays the Last Post at the Warrnambool Dawn Service. Picture: Rob Gunstone

  • Anzac Day Dawn Service in Bendigo. Picture: Darren Howe

  • Early morning, April 25 in Albury. Photo: James Wiltshire

  • First light at Launceston’s Anzac Day dawn service. Photo: Scott Gelston

  • Anzac Day dawn service at Nobbys Beach, Newcastle, 2018. Picture: Simone De Peak.

  • Anzac Day dawn service at Nobbys Beach, Newcastle, 2018. Picture: Simone De Peak.

  • Marieke Dam, Shay Stein, Julie Pettett, 2018 Anzac Day Horsham dawn service.

  • Wayne Wild, Maurie Anderson and Frank Logan at Ararat's 2018 Anzac Day Dawn service on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Pickering

  • Wednesday morning's poignant and touching commemoration at Orange's Robertson Park Cenotaph. Photo: Jude Keogh

  • At the Tamworth dawn service. Photo: Gareth Gardner

  • Miranda Anzac Day dawn service. Photo: John Veage

  • Carly and Damien Batty with their daughter Eva, 4, at Wodonga RSL sub-branch after the dawn service. Picture: Mark Jesser

  • Ballarat dawn service. Photo: Lachlan Bence.

  • Wodonga Dawn Service. Photo: Mark Jesser

  • Wodonga Dawn Service. Photo: Mark Jesser

  • Miranda Anzac Day dawn service. Photo: John Veage

  • Tamworth's main march. Photo: Northern Daily Leader

  • Inverell’s Anzac Day dawn service.

  • Dubbo commemorates the fallen.

  • The dawn service in Moree: Photo: Sophie Harris

  • Gathering in the early light at Jimboomba. Natalie Hall on Annie. Photo: Lisa Simmons

  • Trevor Lynch has chronicled the Nambucca Anzacs' story. Photo: Mel Davies

  • Women leading the march at Bellingen after the service. Photo: Janene Carey

  • A scene from Penola's Anzac Day ceremony.

  • Berrima Dawn Service was a family affair for Air Commodore Robert Rodgers. Photo: Madeline Crittenden

  • Members of the 3rd Light Horse Regiment Naracoorte Troop again added a poignant note to the Anzac Day ceremony in Naracoorte.

  • Mount Isa's Anzac Day service 2018.

  • Shane Tobler and Archimedes from the Friends of the Wingecarribee Animal Shelter at the Berrima Dawn Service. Photo: Madeline Crittenden

  • From Mount Isa's Anzac Day commemorations.

  • A scene from Dawesville, WA.

  • April Richardson from Hill Top Public School and Danielle Horne from Mittagong Public School at the Hill Top Dawn Service. Photo: Emily Bennett.

  • George Brown at Sebastopol's Anzac Day service. Photo: Lachlane Bence.

  • Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Wollongong CBD to watch the 2018 Anzac Day parade.

  • Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Wollongong CBD to watch the 2018 Anzac Day parade.

  • Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Wollongong CBD to watch the 2018 Anzac Day parade.

  • Eaglehawk commemorates Anzac Day. Photo: Glenn Daniels

  • Eaglehawk commemorates Anzac Day. Photo: Glenn Daniels

  • Anzac day service at Canowindra. Photo: Rachael Webb

  • Newcastle march and service. Photo: Simone de Peak

  • Newcastle march and service. Photo: Simone de Peak

  • Newcastle march and service. Photo: Simone de Peak

  • Newcastle march and service. Photo: Simone de Peak

  • The serving officers march in Tamworth. Photo: Gareth Gardner

They lined the sides of roads, gathered at Cenotaphs, memorials, and in town centres – men, women and children, all to pay their respects and remember those who’ve served and those we’ve lost.

Some were serving defence force personnel, others descendants of the fallen or those who’ve served, and others who just wanted to say thank you. 

Anzac Day dawn services, marches and community events were held across the nation today as thousands of Australians gathered to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.

Women took centre stage this year with their commitments to the armed forces recognised. 

Above are some of the best photos from the services across the country today – from Mount Isa to Launceston, Naracoorte to Antarctica!

