50 of the finest photos from Anzac Day 2018 Shellharbour's Anzac Day service on Wednesday. Photo: Sylvia Liber

Multitudes turn out for the Kiama Anzac Day dawn service. Picture: Rebecca Boyd

Early morning, April 25 in Albury. Photo: James Wiltshire

Corporal Hayden Riley of the 219 cadets forms part of the catafalque party in Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

Australian Antarctic expeditioners participating in dawn service at Casey research station. Picture: George Brettingham-Moore/Australian Antarctic Division

Shellharbour's Anzac Day service on Wednesday. Photo: Sylvia Liber

First light: About 1000 people gathered in Ulverstone for the dawn service. Pictures: Brodie Weeding

Salvation Army bugler Lindsay Stow plays the Last Post at the Warrnambool Dawn Service. Picture: Rob Gunstone

Anzac Day Dawn Service in Bendigo. Picture: Darren Howe

First light at Launceston’s Anzac Day dawn service. Photo: Scott Gelston

Anzac Day dawn service at Nobbys Beach, Newcastle, 2018. Picture: Simone De Peak.

Marieke Dam, Shay Stein, Julie Pettett, 2018 Anzac Day Horsham dawn service.

Wayne Wild, Maurie Anderson and Frank Logan at Ararat's 2018 Anzac Day Dawn service on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Pickering

Wednesday morning's poignant and touching commemoration at Orange's Robertson Park Cenotaph. Photo: Jude Keogh

At the Tamworth dawn service. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Miranda Anzac Day dawn service. Photo: John Veage

Carly and Damien Batty with their daughter Eva, 4, at Wodonga RSL sub-branch after the dawn service. Picture: Mark Jesser

Ballarat dawn service. Photo: Lachlan Bence.

Wodonga Dawn Service. Photo: Mark Jesser

Tamworth's main march. Photo: Northern Daily Leader

Inverell’s Anzac Day dawn service.

Dubbo commemorates the fallen.

The dawn service in Moree: Photo: Sophie Harris

Gathering in the early light at Jimboomba. Natalie Hall on Annie. Photo: Lisa Simmons

Trevor Lynch has chronicled the Nambucca Anzacs' story. Photo: Mel Davies

Women leading the march at Bellingen after the service. Photo: Janene Carey

A scene from Penola's Anzac Day ceremony.

Berrima Dawn Service was a family affair for Air Commodore Robert Rodgers. Photo: Madeline Crittenden

Members of the 3rd Light Horse Regiment Naracoorte Troop again added a poignant note to the Anzac Day ceremony in Naracoorte.

Mount Isa's Anzac Day service 2018.

Shane Tobler and Archimedes from the Friends of the Wingecarribee Animal Shelter at the Berrima Dawn Service. Photo: Madeline Crittenden

From Mount Isa's Anzac Day commemorations.

A scene from Dawesville, WA.

April Richardson from Hill Top Public School and Danielle Horne from Mittagong Public School at the Hill Top Dawn Service. Photo: Emily Bennett.

George Brown at Sebastopol's Anzac Day service. Photo: Lachlane Bence.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Wollongong CBD to watch the 2018 Anzac Day parade.

Eaglehawk commemorates Anzac Day. Photo: Glenn Daniels

Anzac day service at Canowindra. Photo: Rachael Webb

Newcastle march and service. Photo: Simone de Peak

The serving officers march in Tamworth. Photo: Gareth Gardner

They lined the sides of roads, gathered at Cenotaphs, memorials, and in town centres – men, women and children, all to pay their respects and remember those who’ve served and those we’ve lost.



Some were serving defence force personnel, others descendants of the fallen or those who’ve served, and others who just wanted to say thank you.

Anzac Day dawn services, marches and community events were held across the nation today as thousands of Australians gathered to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli.

Women took centre stage this year with their commitments to the armed forces recognised.

Above are some of the best photos from the services across the country today – from Mount Isa to Launceston, Naracoorte to Antarctica!