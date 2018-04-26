SA ends mandatory OJD testing

MANDATORY testing for ovine johnes disease in sheep will no longer occur in South Australian abattoirs, after Thomas Foods International elected to move to a voluntary surveillance system.

Compulsory testing at TFI’s Lobethal and Murray Bridge facilities (prior to the latter, larger facility being damaged by fire) was previously considered a key component of SA’s PIRSA-run OJD Control Program.

While PIRSA has said it supports TFI’s switch to voluntary testing, the move is bound to raise questions about the control program’s future, given calls for deregulation have grown louder in recent months.

SA’s chief veterinary officer Roger Paskin said the change would bring South Australian abattoir surveillance operations in line with interstate practices.



“PIRSA supports TFI’s decision to change the surveillance program from being an automatic part of their operations to only being conducted at the producer’s request,” he said.



As of April 20, all producers must now fill in request forms if they wish to receive abattoir monitoring results for OJD.



South Australian producers can also request their sheep to be inspected when sending sheep to participating abattoirs interstate.



Dr Paskin said with the latest changes to the abattoir monitoring program in place, PIRSA was working with the SA Sheep Advisory Group on alternative program proposals for managing OJD.



“It is likely that new program arrangements will be in place by early June,” he said.



“PIRSA and TFI will also continue to have a close working relationship to support industry and provide products with a high level of quality assurance.”



“It is also important to note that there are no changes to the Enhanced Abattoir Monitoring program and producers will continue to receive results for the 20 other conditions such as arthritis, grass seed and pneumonia/pleurisy by post or email for those producers who have supplied their email address.”



