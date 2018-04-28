Robert Baulch "Tooranga" Broadwater sold his annual draft of grown steers, Angus and Hereford, at Warrnambool

With the local southwest still waiting for another substantial fall to kick-start autumn pasture growth, a lot of the regions would-be buyers were turned into sellers with a significant percentage of this month’s April penning comprising cattle that would normally be carried through the winter, and in the case of some heifers, joined.

Nonetheless, demand for the 1186-head yarding was keener than expected with a trio of lot feeder and live export orders eager for the better grown cattle offering good growth for age.

These - although most lacked cover and freshness – made 270 to 300 cents per kilogram which equated to $1150 to $1460 a head for those weighed 450 to 514kg while steers, 360-450kg, realised $985 to $1250 per head.

Competition for the penning of lighter and younger steers was accordingly more subdued due to the lack of grass in paddocks. Weighed steers, 280-360kg, made $720 to $1022, average 273 while lighter unweighed steers made $500 to $810 when sold in pen lots.

The market for heifers traded along the same lines with the better grown heifers absorbed to feed while the smaller and younger heifers were reliant of the willingness of speculators.

Heifers to feed were mostly sold in the 260-270c/kg price range returning the heavier weights, 360-450kg, per head prices of $1008 to $1165 while heifers, 280-360kg, made $730-$910.

Rain: the missing ingredient for Warrnambool cattle Auctioneers, Jack and Jess Kelly, J&J Kelly, in action during the 1200-head yarding

SKB Rodwells agent, Gary Webb purchased 60 steers for a Cape Bridgewater client.

Keith Harvey, Ternag and Clark Roycroft, Elders Camperdown purchased steers to graze through the winter.

Commission buyer, Peter Toohey bought cattle to feed for the live export trade.

Heywood agent, Simon Hutchinson, J&J Kelly sold Angus grown heifer for a Codrington client that were intended for future breeding stock.

SA-processor, Thomas Foods, with buyers Andrew Hay pictured, returned to purchasing feeder cattle at Warrnambool following a fire at its Murray Bridge plant in January.

Bob Rundell, Broadwater sold a draft of Hereford weaners at Warrnambool Tweet Facebook of

The April yarding also contained a sizable selection of dairy- cross cattle that also met with reserved competition. Weighed Friesian-cross steers made 170 to 202c/kg while unweighed steers and unmarked bull calves made $255 to $540/head.

The story Rain: the missing ingredient for Warrnambool cattle first appeared on Stock & Land.