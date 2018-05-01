Telstra branded new product for patchy mobile coverage

Telstra has launched a branded mobile repeater which amplifies network coverage.



The Telstra Go Repeater, which is similar to existing technology on the market, can boost signal in areas that are not covered by the network, or have patchy signal, as well as improve voice quality and data speed.

It is available as a stationary version for residential and commercial use, and a portable version that can be used in vehicles or boats.

The device runs on Telstra’s existing networks and works by receiving mobile signals through an external antenna and which enhances and re-transmits the signal to a single indoor or in-vehicle antenna to extend coverage.

The Telstra Go Repeater is available from today at $648 for the stationary version or $720 for the portable version.

Customers get the Telstra Go Repeater on a monthly repayment plan or purchase the device outright at $648 for the stationary version or $720 for the portable version.



The stationary version requires an external antenna, at an additional cost, and is recommended to be installed by Telstra.



For more product information please visit Telstra’s product page

