Satellite sensing to protect enviro flow in Barwon Darling

Remote sensing data is being trialled by the Murray–Darling Basin Authority to track an environmental flow through the Barwon–Darling river system.

The trial will include using satellite imagery to track flows down the system using real-time data.



MDBA executive director of compliance, Russell James, said the remote sensing technology would provide ecological and compliance information.

“Remote sensing will capture satellite images to give us a clear picture of how the water is flowing through the system and whether there are any inconsistencies,” Mr James said.

“This data may also have potential to measure the success of the flow in maintaining ecologically important connectivity between different parts of the river system.

MDBA compliance officers will work in tandem with the remote sensing trial.



The Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder and NSW Office of Environment organised a release of 24 gigalitres from upstream storages in mid-April.



The river system is parched from months of hot dry weather, and the flow is aimed at maintaining connectivity between stretches which may otherwise dry up and become disconnected.

NSW Government placed a temporary embargo on irrigators’ pumps to shepherd the water downstream.



The environment flow is expected to hit Wilcannia by late May.

It was released from upstream storages in mid-April and is expected to flow through to Wilcannia by late May.

The public are encouraged to report any allegations of non-compliance to relevant state authorities, or through the ‘Report a breach’ page on the MDBA website.