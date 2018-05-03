Future female ag leaders chosen for new leadership program

Eight women have been chosen for leadership training, with the aim of increasing female representation in agribusiness and farm lobby groups, through the National Farmers Federation Diversity in Agriculture Leadership program.

They will receive one-on-one mentoring with agriculture leaders.

The successful candidates were selected from a field of more than 120.



Amy Cosby – Willow Grove, Victoria

​Brigid Price – Injune, Queensland

Deanna Lush – Palmer, South Australia

Lucinda Hawkins – Dubbo, New South Wales

Mary Retallack – Crafers West, South Australia

Penny Schulz – Field, South Australia

Sally Martin – Young, New South Wales

Skye Douglass – Neumgna, Queensland

NFF’s current and first female president Fiona Simson said the number and calibre of the applicants showed the wealth of untapped leadership potential in agriculture.



“I was blown away by the diversity of the qualifications and experiences of applicants and their approach to what agriculture needs in terms of leadership into the future,’ Ms Simson said.

This years’ cohort hail from regional and urban bases with experiences and skills in farm management, education, science, natural resource management, exporting, media and finance.

The group will travel to Canberra on 31 May for an introductory workshop where they will be matched with their mentor and attend a luncheon at Parliament House.



Keynote speakers will be Federal Agriculture and Water Resources Minister David Littleproud and former Northern Territory Cattleman’s Association chief executive Tracey Hayes.

Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program 2018 is supported by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, AgriFutures, Australian Agricultural Company, Consolidated Pastoral Company, Cotton Australia, NSW Farmers, Monsanto, Rural Bank, Rimfire Resources and Syngenta.

Program partners have committed to making meaningful change towards increased gender diversity within their organisations.

“Currently, only 2.3 per cent of chief executive officers in Australian agribusinesses are female, compared with an average of 17pc across other industries,” Ms Simson said.

“In leadership roles, only 13pc of representatives are women, compared with an average of 28pc in non-ag related industries.

"I very much look forward to meeting and getting to know our impressive inaugural mentor program cohort in Canberra on 31 May and together fostering increased gender diversity within our industry."